Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global biopharmaceutical manufacturing market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Biopharmaceutical manufacturing is a highly complex research and development process involving considerable investments in terms of capital and time to build specialized manufacturing facilities and equipment. An increase in the demand for biosimilars, which are useful in the treatment of various chronic diseases, has led to the introduction of new and improved manufacturing techniques. They have helped in reducing costs, increasing efficiencies and improving weak development pipelines, especially in the developing regions.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/global-biopharmaceutical-manufacturing-market/requestsample

Global Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Trends:

Nowadays, the vast majority of the global population suffers from acute diseases, resulting in the rising demand for biopharmaceutical drugs. This has prompted the leading companies to produce these medicines on a larger scale. Besides this, significant advancements have been made in the fields of medical science and engineering over the past few decades, which have enabled the implementation of continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing. The increasing healthcare spending has further led to the development of international biomanufacturing centers that focus on single-use technology. This helps in improving operational costs by increasing process flexibility and offering higher product yield. Additionally, the use of this technology helps in creating a greener manufacturing platform as it tends to consume fewer raw materials, water and utilities and has a smaller carbon footprint than traditional processing. Moreover, several companies are outsourcing various production activities to contract manufacturers due to the significant cost savings, innovation and specific capabilities offered by them. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global biopharmaceutical manufacturing market exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3r5WAx6

Market Breakup:

Based on the cell culture, the market has been segmented into mammalian and microbial cell cultures. At present, mammalian cell culture represents the largest category, holding the majority of the market share.

Based on the class, the report finds that recombinant proteins dominate the market. Other major segments are monoclonal antibodies, interferon, erythropoietin, granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), recombinant human insulin, vaccines and human growth hormones (HGH).

Region-wise, North America currently represents the largest market, accounting for nearly half of the total market share. Other major regions include Europe and Asia Pacific.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, AbbVie, Inc., Sanofi S.A, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Biogen Inc.

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800