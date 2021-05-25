Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is the progressive form of liver injury that carries a risk of progressive fibrosis, cirrhosis, and end-stage liver disease. It is an advanced form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), caused by the buildup of fat in the liver. When this buildup causes inflammation and damage, it is known as NASH, which can lead to scarring of the liver. Scarring of the liver is a potentially life-threatening condition called cirrhosis. NASH usually comes under the category of silent diseases that has very few or no symptoms typically because it does not cause any symptoms until it is too late. In the early period, patients did not complain about anything specific. Even with the advancing fibrosis, the disease may not have any specific problems. However, in the later stages, patients may start developing some non-specific symptoms.

DelveInsight’s “Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Key Facts

Of all the prevalent cases of NAFLD in the 7MM, approximately 19% of the population fulfilled the criteria for NASH. These cases are expected to increase throughout the study period [2018–2030].

As per DelveInsight, the highest prevalence of NASH in the United States, accounting for close to 50% of the total prevalent cases, followed by Japan.

It is observed that among the European countries, Germany accounted for the highest prevalent population, followed by Italy. Among all the 7MM countries, Spain had the lowest prevalent population.

DelveInsight’s estimations suggest that of the total diagnosed patients in the United States, F4 accounts for the maximum number in the patient pool (~60%), while F0 had the least reported cases. This is due to the nature of the disease to keep on progressing over time, thereby leading to the addition of the number of patients from the early stages of NASH to those in advanced stages.

Key Benefits of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Report

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market in the upcoming years.

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market report covers Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market size is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the launch of upcoming therapies. The expected launch of emerging therapies will fill the void in treatment areas shortly. The targeted therapies will have stronger penetration than the off-label therapies. The advancement in diagnostic technologies for NASH will also significantly influence the market size.

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Treatment Market

The treatment of NASH depends on the stage of the disease. Currently, there is no approved therapy for the treatment of NASH, yet doctors prescribe certain off-label drugs (supportive therapies) for its management. Lifestyle modifications are, however, the first line of treatment. Lifestyle modifications include going for weight loss combined with an active exercise program along with a planned diet.

The market size of the currently available off-label therapies for the treatment of NASH is expected to experience steady growth until the launch of targeted emerging therapies, while it will decrease thereafter, owing to the good safety and efficacy observed for the drug in the treatment of NASH. Furthermore, the increase in the number of obese and diabetic patients will drive the market growth for NASH. Overall, the increasing prevalence, awareness of the disease, and promising emerging pipeline therapies will propel the market size forward during the forecast period.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Segmentation –

Total Prevalent Cases of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Total Prevalent cases of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Segmentation by Fibrosis Stage

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Companies and Pipeline Therapies:

Elafibranor (GFT505): Genfit

Obeticholic Acid (OCA, Ocaliva): Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Selonsertib (SEL, Formerly GS-4997): Gilead Sciences

Cenicriviroc (CVC): Allergan (Tobira Therapeutics)

Cilofexor (GS-9674): Gilead Sciences

Firsocostat (GS-0976): Gilead Sciences

Aramchol: Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pegbelfermin (BMS-986036): Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

IMM-124E: Immuron

Belapectin (GR-MD-02): Galectin Therapeutics

MSDC-0602K: Cirius Therapeutics

NGM282 (aldafermin): NGM Biopharmaceuticals

JKB-122: TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk

MT-3995 (Apararenone): Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

LJC242: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

LJN452 (Tropifexor): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

MN-001 (Tipelukast): MediciNova

Resmetirom (MGL-3196): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Namodenoson (CF102): Can-Fite BioPharma

ORMD-0801: Oramed Pharmaceuticals

ASC40: Ascletis Pharma

TERN-101: Terns Pharmaceuticals

EYP001: Enyo Pharma

And many others

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Overview at a Glance Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Disease Background and Overview Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Patient Journey Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology and Patient Population Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Treatment Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Marketed Products Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Emerging Therapies Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Drivers Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

