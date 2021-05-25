UK Diving Suits Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The UK diving suits market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The country is well recognized for its water sports activities such white water rafting, scuba diving, water-ski, windsurfing, surfing, paddle boarding, kayaking, and yachting. The increasing participation in all such activities is directly impacting the growth in the demand for dive suits in the UK. The country also has a number of adventures parks, which provide water-based activities and as a part of safety the park authority makes it necessary for the divers to wear diving gears, provided by them. UK has some of world’s best natural locations for water sports, which attracts the diver community as well as tourists. For instance, Hayling Island is famous for windsurfing, Scottish Islands for sea kayaks, among others.

In addition, diving in the UK military is considered as extra skill for a solider and is open for both women and men. The country has one of the strongest diving soldiers in the world, these soldiers are able the work more efficiently with well-equipped diving gears, among which diving suits is one of the essential gears. Diving suits worn by military people are of high-quality, they wear both dry and wet suits based upon changing water temperature. Therefore, the demand for diving suits is considered high in the UK military services.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- by Product, Price Range, and Sales Channel

Country Covered- UK

Competitive Landscape- Aqua Lung International; Beuchat; Cressi S.p.A.; Johnson Outdoors Inc.; and MARES

UK Diving Suits Market Report Segment

By Product

Dry Suits

Semi-Dry Suits

Wet Suits

By Price Range

Low-Priced

Moderately Priced

High-Priced

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Company Profiles

Aqua Lung International

Beuchat

Billabong

Cressi S.p.A.

Dive Rite

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

MARES

Northern Diver

O’Three

Ocean Rodeo

Otter Watersports Ltd.

Quiksilver, Inc.

Santi

Seac Sub S.p.a.Seac Sub S.p.a.

Tabata Co., Ltd.

