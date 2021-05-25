Sphygmomanometer Market 2021| By Key Players, Application, Type, Share, and Forecast to 2027

Sphygmomanometer Market size exceeded USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 10% from 2021 to 2027.

A sphygmomanometer is a medical device used to measure a patient’s arterial blood pressure. Blood pressure measurements mainly consist of two measurements: systolic and diastolic blood pressure measurements. The sphygmomanometer consists of a rubber cuff that wraps around the patient’s arm, a measuring device that measures the pressure in the cuff, a bulb that inflates the cuff, and a valve that releases pressure from the cuff. Liquid-free, mercury, and digital sphygmomanometers are the three main types of sphygmomanometers sold in the market.

Market Segments

By Product

Mercury Sphygmomanometer

Aneroid Sphygmomanometer

Digital Sphygmomanometer

By Operation

Manual

Electric

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Configuration

Manual

Electric

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Key Players

Omron

A&D Medical

Yuwell

Andon

Microlife

Health & Life

Rossmax

SunTech Medical

Welch Allyn

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Sphygmomanometer industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Sphygmomanometer Market Report

1. What was the Sphygmomanometer Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Sphygmomanometer Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Sphygmomanometer Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Sphygmomanometer market.

The market share of the global Sphygmomanometer market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Sphygmomanometer market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Sphygmomanometer market.

