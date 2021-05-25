Microgrid Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

Microgrids are small power grids with defined boundaries that can act as “islands” when connected to a larger electrical grid and when there are interruptions in the main grid. It uses decentralized energy resources such as solar power to serve customers within the microgrid space. These benefits extend to surrounding communities through reliable energy, providing better access to food, supplies and public services.

The best manufacturers in the industry are ABB, NEC, and GE, with sales in 201 of 7.61%, 5.68% and 4.85% respectively.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Grid-Tied

Independent

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial or Industrial Microgrid

Community or Utility Microgrid

Campus or Institutional Microgrid

Military Microgrid

Remote Microgrid

The Microgrid key manufacturers in this market include:

Raytheon

S&C Electric Co

Eaton Corporation

Sunverge Energy

Siemens

Toshiba

General Microgrids

Lockheed Martin

