Bullous Pemphigoid Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Bullous Pemphigoid (BP) is a chronic, inflammatory, subepidermal, blistering disease. It usually presents with generalized crops of tense, pruritic cutaneous blisters, and mostly affects old age people. In up to 20% of cases, BP may initially exhibit a non-bullous phase categorized by eczematous, excoriated, urticaria-like or nodular lesions, which may last weeks, months, or irregularly remain the sole clinical manifestation. If untreated, it can persist for months or years, with periods of spontaneous remissions, exacerbations and it could be fatal, particularly in patients who are undiagnosed. The blisters develop on areas of skin that often flex, such as the lower abdomen, upper thighs, or armpits. The drugs reported in the literature that causes bullous pemphigoid-like eruptions include diuretics, such as furosemide and spironolactone, NSAIDs, amoxicillin, PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, gliptins, and TNF-alpha inhibitors.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/bullous-pemphigoid-market

DelveInsight’s “Bullous Pemphigoid Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Bullous Pemphigoid, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bullous Pemphigoid market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Bullous Pemphigoid market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Bullous Pemphigoid market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Bullous Pemphigoid Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Bullous Pemphigoid treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Bullous Pemphigoid Market Key Facts

The overall estimated incidence of Bullous Pemphigoid is 21.7 cases per million persons per year during the 2000–2005 period for three French regions, Haute-Normandie, Limousin, and Champagne-Ardennes, which is about threefold higher than the incidence estimated during the 1986–1992 period according to Pascal Joly et al. [2012]

Based on various data analyses, the prevalence of Bullous Pemphigoid has recently been estimated as 259 per million population in Germany (Hubner et al., 2014).

According to Brick et al., and Langan et al., the estimated incidence of Bullous Pemphigoid ranges from 2.8 per 100,000 persons per year in the US to 4.28 per 100,000 persons per year in the UK and most commonly presents in people over 80 years old.

According to the research study of Khalaf et al., the annual incidence of Bullous Pemphigoid has been estimated to be between 2.4 and 23 cases per million in different populations worldwide, it rises exponentially to 190–312 cases per million in individuals older than 80 years.

Key Benefits of Bullous Pemphigoid Market Report

Bullous Pemphigoid market report provides an in-depth analysis of Bullous Pemphigoid Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Bullous Pemphigoid market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Bullous Pemphigoid Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Bullous Pemphigoid market in the upcoming years.

The Bullous Pemphigoid market report covers Bullous Pemphigoid market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Bullous Pemphigoid patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Bullous Pemphigoid Market

The Bullous Pemphigoid market size is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the launch of upcoming therapies.

The Bullous Pemphigoid market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Bullous Pemphigoid market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Bullous Pemphigoid market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Bullous Pemphigoid Epidemiology

The Bullous Pemphigoid epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Bullous Pemphigoid patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Bullous Pemphigoid epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Bullous Pemphigoid Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Bullous Pemphigoid Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Bullous Pemphigoid market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Bullous Pemphigoid market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The therapeutic options for Bullous pemphigoid have been transformed significantly in the past decade. Currently, the market size of BP is dominated by corticosteroids (either in pill or topical form), antibiotics, and other anti-inflammatory drugs, which are used as the first line of treatment.

The Bullous Pemphigoid market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the escalating geriatric population and increased life expectancy and the surge in treatment options in the coming years.

Bullous Pemphigoid Companies –

Immune Pharmaceuticals

Akari Therapeutics

TWi Biotechnology

Eli Lilly and Company,

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Nihon Pharmaceuticals

And many others.

Bullous Pemphigoid Therapies covered in the report include:

Bertilimumab

Coversin

Ixekizumab

Dupilumab

AC-203

Kenketsu GLOVENIN-I (NPB-01)

And many others.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/bullous-pemphigoid-market

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Bullous Pemphigoid Competitive Intelligence Analysis Bullous Pemphigoid Market Overview at a Glance Bullous Pemphigoid Disease Background and Overview Bullous Pemphigoid Patient Journey Bullous Pemphigoid Epidemiology and Patient Population Bullous Pemphigoid Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Bullous Pemphigoid Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Bullous Pemphigoid Treatment Bullous Pemphigoid Marketed Products Bullous Pemphigoid Emerging Therapies Bullous Pemphigoid Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Bullous Pemphigoid Market Outlook (7 major markets) Bullous Pemphigoid Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Bullous Pemphigoid Market. Bullous Pemphigoid Market Drivers Bullous Pemphigoid Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

Latest Reports By DelveInsight:

Bullous Pemphigoid Epidemiology Forecast

DelveInsight’s Bullous Pemphigoid Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology of Bullous Pemphigoid in the 7MM (i.e the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan).

Bullous Pemphigoid Pipeline Insights

Bullous Pemphigoid Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Bullous Pemphigoid market.

Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Market

DelveInsight’ s “Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030” report provides a detailed overview of the disease and an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market size, share, trends, and forecast for the seven major markets (i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Candidemia Market

DelveInsight’ s “Candidemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report provides a detailed overview of the disease and an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Candidemia market size, share, trends, growth, and forecast for the seven major markets (i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Healthcare Blogs By DelveInsight:

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Info:

Shruti Thakur

DelveInsight Business Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone No: +91-9650213330

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Healthcare Blog

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/bullous-pemphigoid-market