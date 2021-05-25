Attention-Deficit/hyperactivity Disorder Meaning, Symptoms, Causes and Diagnosis

“ADHD Market” report has been added to DelveInsight
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a brain disorder marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development. It is a group of behaviors and is also called as attention deficit disorder (ADD). It is a behavioral disorder that includes symptoms such as inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness.
DelveInsight’s “ADHD Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
ADHD Market: Regions Covered
- The United States
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
ADHD Market: Key Players
- Shire
- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co
- Neos Therapeutics
- Rhodes Pharmaceuticals
- Tris Pharma
- Highland Therapeutics
- Arbor Pharma
- And many others
ADHD Market: Drugs
- Vyvanse
- Mydayis
- Daytrana
- Adzenys
- Cotempla XR-ODT
- Aptensio XR
- Dyanavel XR
- Jornay
- EVEKEO ODT (Amphetamine Sulfate)
- And many others
ADHD Market Report: Symptoms
Symptoms of ADHD tend to be noticed at an early age and may become more noticeable when a child’s circumstances change, such as when they start school. Most cases are diagnosed when children are 6 to 12 years old. The symptoms of ADHD usually improve with age, but many adults who were diagnosed with the condition at a young age continue to experience problems. People with ADHD may also have additional problems, such as sleep and anxiety disorders.
ADHD Market: Causes
The exact cause of ADHD is still not known. Like many other illnesses, several factors can contribute to ADHD, such as genes, cigarette smoking, alcohol use, or drug use during pregnancy, exposure to environmental toxins during pregnancy, exposure to environmental toxins, such as high levels of lead, at a young age, low birth weight or brain injuries.
Three kinds (presentations) of ADHD can occur:
- Combined Presentation: if enough symptoms of both inattention and hyperactivity-impulsivity criteria are observed for over 6 months
- Predominantly Inattentive Presentation: if enough symptoms of inattention, but not hyperactivity-impulsivity, are observed for over six months
- Predominantly Hyperactive-Impulsive Presentation: if enough symptoms of hyperactivity-impulsivity, but not inattention, are observed for over six months
ADHD Market: Diagnosis
Diagnosing ADHD in children depends on a set of strict criteria. To be diagnosed with ADHD, pediatric patient must have 6 or more symptoms of inattentiveness, or 6 or more symptoms of hyperactivity and impulsiveness.
ADHD Market: Treatment
The first line of treatment, before medication is tried. Additionally, ADHD can be treated using medicine or therapy, but a combination of both is often best. Medications can affect patients differently and can have side effects such as decreased appetite or sleep problems. Certain patients may respond well to one medication, but not to another. Furthermore, supplements may also be recommended to patients suffering from ADHD.
ADHD Market: Insights
There are certain class of medicines that have been licensed for the treatment of ADHD, which includes methylphenidate, dexamfetamine, lisdexamfetamine, atomoxetine and guanfacine. These medicines are not a permanent cure for ADHD but may help patients with the condition concentrate better, be less impulsive, feel calmer, and learn and practice new skills.
ADHD Market: Emerging Therapy
The expected launch of emerging therapy such as SPN-812, Centanafadine, KP415, KP484, and others is expected to change the treatment landscape of ADHD in the upcoming years.
Following is the Table of content
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): Market Overview at a Glance
- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): Disease Background and Overview
- Patient Journey
- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) Treatment
- Marketed Products
- Emerging Therapies
- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): Seven Major Market Analysis
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
- KOL Views
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- Appendix
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
- About DelveInsight
ADHD Market: Drivers
- Robust Pipeline Activity
- Constructive Efforts
- Increased public awareness
ADHD Market: Barriers
- Misdiagnosis
- Comorbid Conditions
