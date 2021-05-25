Attention-Deficit/hyperactivity Disorder Meaning, Symptoms, Causes and Diagnosis

“ADHD Market” report has been added to DelveInsight

ADHD Overview

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a brain disorder marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development. It is a group of behaviors and is also called as attention deficit disorder (ADD). It is a behavioral disorder that includes symptoms such as inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness.

ADHD Market

DelveInsight’s “ADHD Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

ADHD Market: Regions Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

ADHD Market: Key Players

Shire

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co

Neos Therapeutics

Rhodes Pharmaceuticals

Tris Pharma

Highland Therapeutics

Arbor Pharma

And many others

ADHD Market: Drugs

Vyvanse

Mydayis

Daytrana

Adzenys

Cotempla XR-ODT

Aptensio XR

Dyanavel XR

Jornay

EVEKEO ODT (Amphetamine Sulfate)

And many others

ADHD Market Report: Symptoms

Symptoms of ADHD tend to be noticed at an early age and may become more noticeable when a child’s circumstances change, such as when they start school. Most cases are diagnosed when children are 6 to 12 years old. The symptoms of ADHD usually improve with age, but many adults who were diagnosed with the condition at a young age continue to experience problems. People with ADHD may also have additional problems, such as sleep and anxiety disorders.

ADHD Market: Causes

The exact cause of ADHD is still not known. Like many other illnesses, several factors can contribute to ADHD, such as genes, cigarette smoking, alcohol use, or drug use during pregnancy, exposure to environmental toxins during pregnancy, exposure to environmental toxins, such as high levels of lead, at a young age, low birth weight or brain injuries.

Three kinds (presentations) of ADHD can occur:

Combined Presentation: if enough symptoms of both inattention and hyperactivity-impulsivity criteria are observed for over 6 months

Predominantly Inattentive Presentation: if enough symptoms of inattention, but not hyperactivity-impulsivity, are observed for over six months

Predominantly Hyperactive-Impulsive Presentation: if enough symptoms of hyperactivity-impulsivity, but not inattention, are observed for over six months

ADHD Market: Diagnosis

Diagnosing ADHD in children depends on a set of strict criteria. To be diagnosed with ADHD, pediatric patient must have 6 or more symptoms of inattentiveness, or 6 or more symptoms of hyperactivity and impulsiveness.

ADHD Market: Treatment

The first line of treatment, before medication is tried. Additionally, ADHD can be treated using medicine or therapy, but a combination of both is often best. Medications can affect patients differently and can have side effects such as decreased appetite or sleep problems. Certain patients may respond well to one medication, but not to another. Furthermore, supplements may also be recommended to patients suffering from ADHD.

ADHD Market: Insights

There are certain class of medicines that have been licensed for the treatment of ADHD, which includes methylphenidate, dexamfetamine, lisdexamfetamine, atomoxetine and guanfacine. These medicines are not a permanent cure for ADHD but may help patients with the condition concentrate better, be less impulsive, feel calmer, and learn and practice new skills.

ADHD Market: Emerging Therapy

The expected launch of emerging therapy such as SPN-812, Centanafadine, KP415, KP484, and others is expected to change the treatment landscape of ADHD in the upcoming years.

Following is the Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): Market Overview at a Glance Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

ADHD Market: Drivers

Robust Pipeline Activity

Constructive Efforts

Increased public awareness

ADHD Market: Barriers

Misdiagnosis

Comorbid Conditions

Why should you buy this report?

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market

To understand the future market competition in the Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan

Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market

To understand the future market competition in the Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market

