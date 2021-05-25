Global Influenza Diagnostic Market: Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

The global influenza diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The rising prevalence of influenza diseases, the growing geriatric population which is more prone to this disease, and the rising demand for early diagnosis are the major factors driving the growth of the market. According to the estimates of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, in 2019-2020, flu caused 38 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths in the US. The demand for point-of-care diagnosis solution and effective diagnostic kits has increased in the last few years due to growing concern and awareness for the treatments. To fulfil the market needs and customer demands, various authorities giving fund for the development of drugs and companies also taking initiatives by launching new molecular diagnostic kits.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/influenza-diagnostics-market

In February 2021, Luminex Corp. has received a fund of $11.3 millionfrom the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The fund was given to support the development and validation of a multiplex respiratory panel for flu A/B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2 targets on its Aries systems. Moreover, in June 2020, Cepheid announced the development of a next-generation Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV four-in-one test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and RSV from a single patient sample. Similarly, in February 2020, Abbott Laboratories had launched a new inactivated quadrivalent vaccine for influenza that offers protection against four virus strains in India. Besides, these product developments, the Enormous Funding and Investment by the government for the R&D of influenza diagnostics further projected to create lucrative opportunities to the market.

A Full Report of Global Influenza Diagnostic Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/influenza-diagnostics-market

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Report Segment

By Test Type

Molecular Diagnostic Assays

o RT-PCR

o LAMP

o NASBA

o SAMBA

Traditional Diagnostic Tests

o Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT)

o Serological Assay

o Viral Culture

By End-User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/influenza-diagnostics-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404