Lead-Acid Battery Market Share: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global Lead-acid battery market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key factors to drive the market growth include increasing market demand in the transportation industry and a rise in stationery and transportation energy storage applications. For instance, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association’s annual economic forecast published December 2019 the transportation infrastructure demand in the US is projected to rise at least 5% in 2020. After adjusting for project costs and inflation, total domestic transportation construction and related-market operation in 2020 is expected to hit $300.4 billion, up from $286.5 billion in 2019. Further, according to Energy Storage Grand Challenge Market Report 2020, The combined markets for stationary and transportation energy storage are expected to grow 2.5–4 terawatt-hours (TWh) per year in 2030, approximately three to five times the current 800-gigawatt-hour (GWh) sector.

Rising acquisitions, product development, collaborations among the major players in the market also propel the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2021, GS Yuasa, a Japanese battery manufacturer developed fuel cells that can withstand harsh conditions, from the depths of the ocean to the depths of space. This expansion in its product line will be enabling space travellers to travel comfortably in space. The company batteries will be serving as the main power source for the International Space Station and will be one of the first batteries used by NASA that are manufactured by a non-US company.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Lead-acid Battery Market Report Segment

By Type

Flooded Lead Acid Batteries

Sealed Lead Acid Batteries

AGM Lead Acid Batteries

Gel Sealed Lead Acid Batteries

Others

By Components

Plates

Separators

Electrolyte

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Global Lead-acid Battery Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

