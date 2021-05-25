Global Lung Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Market May Set New Growth Story, Future Trends, Forecast to 2027

The global lung cancer diagnosis & treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The factor augmenting the growth of the global lung cancer diagnosis & treatment market include the rising prevalence of lung cancer due to the high consumption of cigarettes and alcohol. According to the American Cancer Society Journals, in 2019, there were 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer mortalities in the US registered. The rising US FDA approvals for the drugs produced by the key market players have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
- In May 2020, the US FDA approved the Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab) combined with limited chemotherapy as the first-line treatment of metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer.
- In May 2020, Eli Lilly and Company announced that the US FDA has approved its CYRAMZA drug in combination with erlotinib, for the first-line treatment of people with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company also got approval for the Retevmo (selpercatinib) drug for the treatment of advanced RET-driven lung cancer on the same date.
- In May 2020, The US FDA approved atezolizumab drug for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug is produced by Genentech Inc, a subsidiary of Roche.
- In May 2020, Tabrecta (capmatinib, formerly INC280), an oral MET inhibitor for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), produced by Novartis AG has been approved by the US FDA.
Thus, these approvals for the drugs can be expected to drive the market. Moreover, the government initiative programs to spread awareness for lung cancer and treatments has a positive influence on the market growth.
Global Lung Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Market Report Segment
By Type
- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- Small Cell Lung Cancer
By Treatment
- Chemotherapy
- Targeted Therapy
- Immunotherapy
- Radiation Therapy
- Others
By Diagnosis
- Ct Scan
- X-Rays
- Lung Cancer Screening
- Needle Biopsy
- Others (Bronchoscopy, Sputum Cytology)
Global Lung Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Market Report Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
