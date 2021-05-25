Global Lung Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Market May Set New Growth Story, Future Trends, Forecast to 2027

The global lung cancer diagnosis & treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The factor augmenting the growth of the global lung cancer diagnosis & treatment market include the rising prevalence of lung cancer due to the high consumption of cigarettes and alcohol. According to the American Cancer Society Journals, in 2019, there were 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer mortalities in the US registered. The rising US FDA approvals for the drugs produced by the key market players have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/lung-cancer-diagnostics-treatment-market

In May 2020, the US FDA approved the Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab) combined with limited chemotherapy as the first-line treatment of metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer.

In May 2020, Eli Lilly and Company announced that the US FDA has approved its CYRAMZA drug in combination with erlotinib, for the first-line treatment of people with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company also got approval for the Retevmo (selpercatinib) drug for the treatment of advanced RET-driven lung cancer on the same date.

In May 2020, The US FDA approved atezolizumab drug for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug is produced by Genentech Inc, a subsidiary of Roche.

In May 2020, Tabrecta (capmatinib, formerly INC280), an oral MET inhibitor for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), produced by Novartis AG has been approved by the US FDA.

Thus, these approvals for the drugs can be expected to drive the market. Moreover, the government initiative programs to spread awareness for lung cancer and treatments has a positive influence on the market growth.

A Full Report of Global Lung Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/lung-cancer-diagnostics-treatment-market

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Lung Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Market Report Segment

By Type

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Small Cell Lung Cancer

By Treatment

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Others

By Diagnosis

Ct Scan

X-Rays

Lung Cancer Screening

Needle Biopsy

Others (Bronchoscopy, Sputum Cytology)

Global Lung Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/lung-cancer-diagnostics-treatment-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404