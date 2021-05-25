Global Diving Suits Market Share 2021: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global diving suits market is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The need to grow the market for outdoor-inspired apparel and other related equipment has been recognized by the industry with new initiatives unfolding on a regular basis aimed at stimulating consumer interest, particularly in the young population. The marine industry is witnessing an increasing appeal of technologically advanced features, such as joystick docking control, automatic trim controls, and digital throttle and shift among end-users. Moreover, with increasingly hectic lifestyle, end-users have less time to develop diving skills and compile practical experience on the water surface. Thus, their reliance on automatic controls is growing at an unprecedented rate.

The diving industry is becoming popular and is eventually growing with the increasing interest of people towards water activities. This, in turn, has boosted the number of diving centers across the globe. There are several diving training organizations across the globe. PADI is one of the world’s leading scuba diver training organizations. . It has more than 6,600 PADI dive centers and resorts with more than 137,000 individual PADI professionals issued more than 27 million certifications across the world in 2019. In addition, it has also been reported that there is a surge in the number of water parks with artificial waves and water-sports activities worldwide. Over the next five years, the number of water parks is expected to grow further.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- by Product, Price Range, and Sales Channel

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Aqua Lung International, Beuchat, Cressi S.p.A., Johnson Outdoors Inc., and MARES

Global Diving Suits Market Report Segment

By Product

Dry Suits

Semi-Dry Suits

Wet Suits

By Price Range

Low-Priced

Moderately Priced

High-Priced

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

