Opioid-related Disorders Market Overview, Diagnosis and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

Opioid-related Disorders Overview

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is the chronic use of opioids that causes clinically significant distress or impairment. It is a lifelong disorder with serious potential consequences including disability, relapses, and death.

Opioid-related Disorders Market

DelveInsight’s “Opioid-related Disorders Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Opioid-related Disorders, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Opioid-related Disorders market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Opioid-related Disorders Market: Regions Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Opioid-related Disorders Market: Key Players

West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp

Indivior Inc

Camurus

Alar Pharmaceuticals

And many others

Opioid-related Disorders Market: Diagnosis

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) considers opioid use disorder to be present if the pattern of use causes clinically significant impairment or distress as manifested by the presence of ≥ 2 of the following over a 12-month period.

Opioid-related Disorders Market: Treatment

The currently available medications improve retention in addiction treatment and OUD remission while reducing ongoing opioid use and adverse events more successfully than other treatments. Reducing stigma is necessary to help improve diagnosis and increase treatment for patients with OUD.

Opioid-related Disorders Market: Report

OUD is followed by overdose and the number of overdoses per year might be roughly proportional to the number of people who currently had an active OUD, but this number would not be proportional to the current inflow of new people developing OUD, which is what many interventions aimed at controlling the misuse of prescription opioids would affect most directly. Those interventions would not instantly change the prevalence of OUD and hence would generally not have an immediate effect on overdose.

Opioid-related Disorders Market: Insights

Opioid use disorder is a chronic disorder that often requires both medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) and psychosocial treatment and support. Opioid use disorder often requires continuing care to be effective. Effective OUD treatment generally requires pharmacotherapy. There are three FDA-approved medications for treatment of individuals with OUD. Rigorous research has found that MOUDs with an opioid receptor agonist (methadone), partial agonist (buprenorphine), or opioid antagonist (extended-release naltrexone) can facilitate recovery from opioid use disorders.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Opioid-related Disorders Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Opioid-related Disorders Opioid-related Disorders: Market Overview at a Glance Opioid-related Disorders: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Opioid-related Disorders Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Opioid-related Disorders Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Opioid-related Disorders: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Opioid-related Disorders KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

