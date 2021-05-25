Smart Shoes Market SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Forecast 2030

A leading market research and consulting company FATPOS GLOBAL recently published a 195+ pages research report on ‘Smart Shoes Market: Market Segments: By Product Type (Smart Walking Shoes, Smart Running Shoes and Smart Sports Shoes); Gender (Male & Female); Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store and Online Store); and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030’. This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Smart Shoes Market, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Smart Shoes. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

This report providing a detailed analysis of the Smart Shoes market size, share, industry growth & demand. The report defines the product type of Smart Shoes along with its application in various industry verticals with reference to various regions and major countries. Further, the study has identified and studied all the major players operating in the Smart Shoes market space and equated based on various parameters such as market revenue, annual sales volume, historical growth rate, and business strategies. Based on all these insights, the Smart Shoes market report recommends a business strategy for the current market participants to strengthen their market positions.

Nike Inc.

Li-Ning Company Limited

Adidas AG

PUMA SE

Under Armour, Inc.

361 Degrees International Limited

Daphne International Holdings limited

SOLE POWER LLC

DIGITSOLE

Ducere Technologies PVT. LTD

Smart Shoes Market in North America led the market with a lion share of more than 39.2% in 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The demand for smart shoes on both online and offline platforms has increased by-product accessibility with mass brands in this area. Coupled with the involvement of some of the leading professional competitions, strong customer inclination for fitness and a safe lifestyle. In terms of product demand, the U.S. leads the global market with greater customer willingness to spend on health and body recovery goods. Due to the growing urban population and acceptance of fitness activities, Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The regional market for smart shoes is expected to be powered by rapid growth in the fitness industry, involving increased investment in body exercise and body enhancement products. The availability of advanced and creative technologies and growing knowledge of various sports are likely to fuel the market for smart wearable products and sports accessories.

Competitive Landscape:

The Smart Shoes market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Nike Inc., Adidas AG; Under Armour Inc.; Digitsole; Puma SE; Salted Venture; TRAQshoe hold a substantial market share in the Smart Shoes market. Other players analyzed in this report are Vivobarefoot; Xiaomi Corporation Limited; and ShiftWear among others.

Smart Shoes Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and the Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Smart Shoes Market report also contains analysis on:

Smart Shoes Market Segments:

By Product Type:

Smart Walking Shoes

Smart Running Shoes

Smart Sports Shoes

By Gender:

Male

Female

By Mode of Sale:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Store

Online Store

Smart Shoes Market Dynamics

Smart Shoes Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Geographically, the detailed analysis of Consumption, Revenue, Smart Shoes Market Share and Growth Rate, Historic and Forecast of the following regions are covered:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

