Bottled Water Market Size, Analysis, Growth ratio, Top Players and Future Forecasts to 2021-2030

A leading market research and consulting company FATPOS GLOBAL recently published a 195+ pages research report on ‘Bottled Water Market: Market Segments: By Product (Purified, Mineral, Spring, Sparkling, Distilled and others); By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online); and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030’. This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Bottled Water Market, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Bottled Water. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

This report providing a detailed analysis of the Bottled Water market size, share, industry growth & demand. The report defines the product type of Bottled Water along with its application in various industry verticals with reference to various regions and major countries. Further, the study has identified and studied all the major players operating in the Bottled Water market space and equated based on various parameters such as market revenue, annual sales volume, historical growth rate, and business strategies. Based on all these insights, the Bottled Water market report recommends a business strategy for the current market participants to strengthen their market positions.

Key Players

Nestlé

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

DANONE

Primo Water Corporation

FIJI Water Company LLC.

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

VOSS WATER

Nongfu Spring

Rhodius Mineralquellen Und Getranke GmbH & Co KG

Bottled Water Market

Bottled Water Market Segments:

By Product Type:

Spring

Purified

Mineral

Sparkling

Distilled

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Bottled Water Market Dynamics

Bottled Water Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

FAQs on Bottled Water Market

Which segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share?

At what CAGR is the market anticipated to grow between 2020 and 2030?

Who are the key players in the Bottled Water Market?

What could be the challenging factors in the growth of Bottled Water Market?

What are the growth drivers for the Bottled Water Market?

Geographically, the detailed analysis of Consumption, Revenue, Bottled Water Market Share and Growth Rate, Historic and Forecast of the following regions are covered:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Additional Pointers of the Bottled Water Market Research Report:

Given below are some of the additional key points of the report: • Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

PEST Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Y-o-Y Growth

The Bottled Water Market Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Estimates 2020-2030 Bottled Water market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Updated Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

