Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Current Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Business Development Strategies By 2030

A leading market research and consulting company FATPOS GLOBAL recently published a 195+ pages research report on ‘Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: Market Segments: By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, and Others); By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise); By Solution (Visual Search, Virtual Assistant, Product Recommendation and Planning, Price Optimization, Customer Relationship Management and Others); By Application (In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance, Market Forecasting, Predictive Merchandising, Programmatic Advertising and Others); and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030’. This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Artificial Intelligence in Retail. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

This report providing a detailed analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market size, share, industry growth & demand. The report defines the product type of Artificial Intelligence in Retail along with its application in various industry verticals with reference to various regions and major countries. Further, the study has identified and studied all the major players operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market space and equated based on various parameters such as market revenue, annual sales volume, historical growth rate, and business strategies. Based on all these insights, the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market report recommends a business strategy for the current market participants to strengthen their market positions.

Key Players

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.

Style.ai

Google LLC

Daisy Intelligence

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Plexure Ltd

Versium Analytics Inc.

Findmine Inc.

SAP SE

Salesforce.com Inc.

Conversica Inc.

BloomReach Inc.

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

Focal Systems Inc.

ViSenze Pte Ltd

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market .

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market in North America led the market with a lion share of more than XX.X% in 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period in terms of revenue. North America is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share mainly because of the presence of several developed economies, such as the United States and Canada, focusing on enhancing the existing solutions in the retail space. North America is an early adopter of AI technology and hosts the major AI solution providers. The Asia Pacific region, however, is expected to develop rapidly during the forecast period, as the region is experiencing substantial growth on all fronts, including internet connectivity, economic growth, spending potential, and consumer product demand. The growth of e-commerce in countries like China and India and rising investments in AI technology for improved productivity and real-time inventory management are contributing to the growth of the AI market for the retail sector in this area as a result of government initiatives. In addition, the factors such as developing internet & connectivity infrastructure, growing adoption of AI-based solutions & services among retailers, and increasing digitalization are also helping the market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The Artificial Intelligence in Retail market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.) hold a substantial market share in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market. Other players analyzed in this report are Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.), and Bloom Reach, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market report also contains analysis on:

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Segments:

By Technology:

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Solution:

Visual Search

Virtual Assistant

Product Recommendation and Planning

Price Optimization

Customer Relationship Management

Others

By Application:

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Market Forecasting

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Dynamics

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

FAQs on Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market

Which segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share?

At what CAGR is the market anticipated to grow between 2020 and 2030?

Who are the key players in Artificial Intelligence in the Retail Market?

What could be the challenging factors in the growth of Artificial Intelligence in the Retail Market?

What are the growth drivers for Artificial Intelligence in the Retail Market?

Geographically, the detailed analysis of Consumption, Revenue, Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Share and Growth Rate, Historic and Forecast of the following regions are covered:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Additional Pointers of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Research Report:

Given below are some of the additional key points of the report: • Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

PEST Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Y-o-Y Growth

The Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Estimates 2020-2030 Artificial Intelligence in Retail market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Updated Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country-level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

