Solid control Equipment Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Solid control Equipment Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. Separates the solids in the drilling fluid from the well surface. The solids control equipment consists of five layers: mud tank, shale shaker, vacuum degassing unit, descaling machine and centrifuge. Shale shakers are used to separate large solids or rocks that are 75 μm or more in diameter, while deciliters separate solids from 15 to 44 μm in diameter. The centrifuge separates 2 μm diameter suspended solids. Often a desander and desilter are combined to create a highly efficient mud cleaner.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type

Shale Shaker

Desander

Desilter

Vacuum Degasser

Centrifuge

Others

By Location of Deployment

Onshore

Offshore

Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA

Baker Hughes, Inc.

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Derrick Equipment Company

Elgin Separation Solutions

GN Solids Control

Halliburton

Imdex Ltd

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Solid control Equipment Market

The market share of the global Solid control Equipment Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Solid control Equipment Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Solid control Equipment Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Solid control Equipment Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Solid control Equipment Market Report

What was the Solid control Equipment Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Solid control Equipment Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

