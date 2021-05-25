Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Research 2021-2027| Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Artificial Grass and Turf market is carefully analyzed in the report with large focus on market dynamics including key issues and challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report provides deep analysis of important market participants to help understand the use of leading strategies adopted in the global Artificial Grass and Turf market. It also sheds light on the industrial value chain and its expected changes during the course of the forecast period. The analysts have offered comprehensive and accurate research on prices, sales, and costs observed in the global Artificial Grass and Turf market and how they are expected to change in the coming years. The Artificial Grass and Turf research study has been prepared with the help of latest primary and secondary research methodologies.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2875048/global-artificial-grass-and-turf-market

One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Artificial Grass and Turf market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Artificial Grass and Turf Market Research Report: Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf ( Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport, Edel Grass B.V., Unisport-Saltex Oy, GreenVision/Mattex, Mondo S.p.A., Juta, Condor Grass, Nurteks, Taishan, Victoria PLC, ForestGrass, Forbex

Global Artificial Grass and Turf Market by Type: Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass 25 mm Type

Global Artificial Grass and Turf Market by Application: Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Non-contact Sports, Others

Each segment of the global Artificial Grass and Turf market has been elaborately discussed in the report while mainly concentrating on market share, revenue, volume, future growth projections, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis will help players to become aware of untapped revenue pockets and explore new opportunities available in the global Artificial Grass and Turf market. Similarly, the report discusses about important regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Here, the regions are exhaustively analyzed to show how they are growing in the global Artificial Grass and Turf market. Furthermore, the report provides growth and CAGR forecasts of regional markets for all the years of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Artificial Grass and Turf market?

What will be the size of the global Artificial Grass and Turf market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Artificial Grass and Turf market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Artificial Grass and Turf market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Artificial Grass and Turf market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2875048/global-artificial-grass-and-turf-market

Table od Content

1 Artificial Grass and Turf Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Grass and Turf

1.2 Artificial Grass and Turf Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

1.2.3 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

1.2.4 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

1.3 Artificial Grass and Turf Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Contact Sports

1.3.3 Leisure

1.3.4 Landscaping

1.3.5 Non-contact Sports

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Artificial Grass and Turf Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Artificial Grass and Turf Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Artificial Grass and Turf Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Grass and Turf Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Artificial Grass and Turf Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Artificial Grass and Turf Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Artificial Grass and Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Artificial Grass and Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass and Turf Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Artificial Grass and Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass and Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Ten Cate

6.1.1 Ten Cate Corporation Information

6.1.2 Ten Cate Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Ten Cate Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Ten Cate Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Ten Cate Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Shaw Sports Turf

6.2.1 Shaw Sports Turf Corporation Information

6.2.2 Shaw Sports Turf Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Shaw Sports Turf Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

6.3.1 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Corporation Information

6.3.2 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.3.5 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 CoCreation Grass

6.4.1 CoCreation Grass Corporation Information

6.4.2 CoCreation Grass Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.4.5 CoCreation Grass Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Polytan GmbH

6.5.1 Polytan GmbH Corporation Information

6.5.2 Polytan GmbH Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Polytan GmbH Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Polytan GmbH Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Polytan GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Domo Sports Grass

6.6.1 Domo Sports Grass Corporation Information

6.6.2 Domo Sports Grass Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Domo Sports Grass Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Domo Sports Grass Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Domo Sports Grass Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 ACT Global Sports

6.6.1 ACT Global Sports Corporation Information

6.6.2 ACT Global Sports Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 ACT Global Sports Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 ACT Global Sports Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.7.5 ACT Global Sports Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 SIS Pitches

6.8.1 SIS Pitches Corporation Information

6.8.2 SIS Pitches Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 SIS Pitches Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 SIS Pitches Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.8.5 SIS Pitches Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Limonta Sport

6.9.1 Limonta Sport Corporation Information

6.9.2 Limonta Sport Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Limonta Sport Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Limonta Sport Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Limonta Sport Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Edel Grass B.V.

6.10.1 Edel Grass B.V. Corporation Information

6.10.2 Edel Grass B.V. Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Edel Grass B.V. Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Edel Grass B.V. Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Edel Grass B.V. Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Unisport-Saltex Oy

6.11.1 Unisport-Saltex Oy Corporation Information

6.11.2 Unisport-Saltex Oy Artificial Grass and Turf Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Unisport-Saltex Oy Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Unisport-Saltex Oy Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Unisport-Saltex Oy Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 GreenVision/Mattex

6.12.1 GreenVision/Mattex Corporation Information

6.12.2 GreenVision/Mattex Artificial Grass and Turf Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 GreenVision/Mattex Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 GreenVision/Mattex Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.12.5 GreenVision/Mattex Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Mondo S.p.A.

6.13.1 Mondo S.p.A. Corporation Information

6.13.2 Mondo S.p.A. Artificial Grass and Turf Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Mondo S.p.A. Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Mondo S.p.A. Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Mondo S.p.A. Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Juta

6.14.1 Juta Corporation Information

6.14.2 Juta Artificial Grass and Turf Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Juta Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Juta Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Juta Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Condor Grass

6.15.1 Condor Grass Corporation Information

6.15.2 Condor Grass Artificial Grass and Turf Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Condor Grass Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Condor Grass Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Condor Grass Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Nurteks

6.16.1 Nurteks Corporation Information

6.16.2 Nurteks Artificial Grass and Turf Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Nurteks Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Nurteks Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Nurteks Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Taishan

6.17.1 Taishan Corporation Information

6.17.2 Taishan Artificial Grass and Turf Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Taishan Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Taishan Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Taishan Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Victoria PLC

6.18.1 Victoria PLC Corporation Information

6.18.2 Victoria PLC Artificial Grass and Turf Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Victoria PLC Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Victoria PLC Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Victoria PLC Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 ForestGrass

6.19.1 ForestGrass Corporation Information

6.19.2 ForestGrass Artificial Grass and Turf Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 ForestGrass Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 ForestGrass Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.19.5 ForestGrass Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Forbex

6.20.1 Forbex Corporation Information

6.20.2 Forbex Artificial Grass and Turf Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Forbex Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Forbex Artificial Grass and Turf Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Forbex Recent Developments/Updates

7 Artificial Grass and Turf Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Artificial Grass and Turf Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Artificial Grass and Turf

7.4 Artificial Grass and Turf Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Artificial Grass and Turf Distributors List

8.3 Artificial Grass and Turf Customers

9 Artificial Grass and Turf Market Dynamics

9.1 Artificial Grass and Turf Industry Trends

9.2 Artificial Grass and Turf Growth Drivers

9.3 Artificial Grass and Turf Market Challenges

9.4 Artificial Grass and Turf Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Artificial Grass and Turf Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Artificial Grass and Turf by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Artificial Grass and Turf by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Artificial Grass and Turf Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Artificial Grass and Turf by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Artificial Grass and Turf by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Artificial Grass and Turf Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Artificial Grass and Turf by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Artificial Grass and Turf by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.