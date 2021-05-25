Network Equipment Market Top Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027| Cisco, HP, Juniper

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Network Equipment market is carefully analyzed in the report with large focus on market dynamics including key issues and challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report provides deep analysis of important market participants to help understand the use of leading strategies adopted in the global Network Equipment market. It also sheds light on the industrial value chain and its expected changes during the course of the forecast period. The analysts have offered comprehensive and accurate research on prices, sales, and costs observed in the global Network Equipment market and how they are expected to change in the coming years. The Network Equipment research study has been prepared with the help of latest primary and secondary research methodologies.

One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Network Equipment market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Network Equipment Market Research Report: Cisco, HP, Juniper, Pace (Arris), Brocade, Avaya, TP-Link, NEC, Arris, Netgear

Global Network Equipment Market by Type: Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 1~10W, Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 11~20W, Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 21~50W, Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 50~100W

Global Network Equipment Market by Application: Switches, Routers, WLAN, ADSL, Modem, Hubs, Set-Top Boxes, Others

Each segment of the global Network Equipment market has been elaborately discussed in the report while mainly concentrating on market share, revenue, volume, future growth projections, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis will help players to become aware of untapped revenue pockets and explore new opportunities available in the global Network Equipment market. Similarly, the report discusses about important regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Here, the regions are exhaustively analyzed to show how they are growing in the global Network Equipment market. Furthermore, the report provides growth and CAGR forecasts of regional markets for all the years of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Network Equipment market?

What will be the size of the global Network Equipment market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Network Equipment market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Network Equipment market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Network Equipment market?

Table od Content

1 Network Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Network Equipment

1.2 Network Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Network Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 1~10W

1.2.3 Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 11~20W

1.2.4 Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 21~50W

1.2.5 Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 50~100W

1.3 Network Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Network Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Switches

1.3.3 Routers

1.3.4 WLAN

1.3.5 ADSL

1.3.6 Modem

1.3.7 Hubs

1.3.8 Set-Top Boxes

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Network Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Network Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Network Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Network Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Network Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Network Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Network Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Network Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Network Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Network Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Network Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Network Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Network Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Network Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Network Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Network Equipment Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Network Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Network Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Network Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Network Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Network Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Network Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Network Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Network Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Network Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Network Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Network Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Network Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Network Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Network Equipment Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Network Equipment Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Network Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Network Equipment Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Network Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Network Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Network Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Network Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Network Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Cisco

7.1.1 Cisco Network Equipment Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cisco Network Equipment Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Cisco Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Cisco Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Cisco Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 HP

7.2.1 HP Network Equipment Corporation Information

7.2.2 HP Network Equipment Product Portfolio

7.2.3 HP Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 HP Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 HP Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Juniper

7.3.1 Juniper Network Equipment Corporation Information

7.3.2 Juniper Network Equipment Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Juniper Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Juniper Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Juniper Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Pace (Arris)

7.4.1 Pace (Arris) Network Equipment Corporation Information

7.4.2 Pace (Arris) Network Equipment Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Pace (Arris) Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Pace (Arris) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Pace (Arris) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Brocade

7.5.1 Brocade Network Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 Brocade Network Equipment Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Brocade Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Brocade Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Brocade Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Avaya

7.6.1 Avaya Network Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Avaya Network Equipment Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Avaya Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Avaya Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Avaya Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 TP-Link

7.7.1 TP-Link Network Equipment Corporation Information

7.7.2 TP-Link Network Equipment Product Portfolio

7.7.3 TP-Link Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 TP-Link Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 TP-Link Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 NEC

7.8.1 NEC Network Equipment Corporation Information

7.8.2 NEC Network Equipment Product Portfolio

7.8.3 NEC Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 NEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 NEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Arris

7.9.1 Arris Network Equipment Corporation Information

7.9.2 Arris Network Equipment Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Arris Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Arris Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Arris Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Netgear

7.10.1 Netgear Network Equipment Corporation Information

7.10.2 Netgear Network Equipment Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Netgear Network Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Netgear Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Netgear Recent Developments/Updates

8 Network Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Network Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Network Equipment

8.4 Network Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Network Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Network Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Network Equipment Industry Trends

10.2 Network Equipment Growth Drivers

10.3 Network Equipment Market Challenges

10.4 Network Equipment Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Network Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Network Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Network Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Network Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Network Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Network Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Network Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Network Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Network Equipment by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Network Equipment by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Network Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Network Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Network Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Network Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

