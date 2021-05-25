Global Vehicle Telematics Market Positioning, Segmentations, Competitive Landscaping And Benchmarking

This research report concentrates on the leading competitors of the global market and delivers information about the company overview including contacts, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, and production. This report not only provides knowledge and information about all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions by the several key players and brands but also acts as a synopsis of market definition, classifications, and market trends. The report encompasses the key players along with their share (by volume) in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, and Americas and the challenges faced by them.

Vehicle telematics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on vehicle telematics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Market Segmentation

By Provider Type (OEM, Aftermarket), By Vertical (Transportation, Logistics, Government, Utilities, Travel, Tourism, Construction, Education, Healthcare, Media, Entertainment), By Geography

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing adoption of NGTP would enhance the telematics service delivery

Proliferation of telematics technology due to decreasing sensor and connectivity cost

Growing government mandate for deploying vehicle tracking in commercial vehicles

Rising demand for smartphones supplements the adoption of telematics solutions and services

Competitive Landscape and Vehicle Telematics Market Share Analysis

Vehicle Telematics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Vehicle Telematics market.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Vehicle Telematics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Vehicle Telematics market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Market Competitors: Vehicle Telematics Industry

PTC, Inc., Trimble Inc., Tomtom Telematics Bv, Verizon Telematics, Inc., Mix Telematics International (PTY) Ltd, Zonar Systems, Inc, OCTO Telematics Ltd, Omnitracs, LLC, Masternaut Limited, Microlise Group Ltd, Inseego Corporation, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and many more.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Vehicle Telematics Market, By Type

7 Vehicle Telematics Market, By Organization Size

8 Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

