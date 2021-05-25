Global Thermal Imaging Cameras Market Size (Value & Volume), Market Sales, Regional Trade, Investment Calculation

This market research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this report. Estimates at a global as well as regional level are offered by the analysts. The report compiles comprehensive intelligence studies that explore almost every aspect of the global market. The data and information is extensively researched and analyzed in the report to guide market players to improve their business planning and ensure long-term success.

According to the latest research, global demand for thermal imaging cameras market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing adoption of thermal imaging in perimeter security and penetration in machine vision-based applications.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Development in the surveillance camera technology, is driving the market growth

Penetration in machine vision-based applications, is fueling the growth of the market

Reduction in value of thermal imaging products, is helping the market to grow

Growing acceptance of thermal imaging in perimeter security, fosters the growth of the market

Key Market Competitors: Thermal Imaging Cameras Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global thermal imaging cameras market are Xenics, Lynred, FLIR Systems, Inc., Fortive, United Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB., BAE Systems, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Fluke Corporation, JENOPTIK AG, AMETEK Land (Land Instruments International Ltd)., HT Italia S.r.l., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Zhejiang Dali Technology Co.,Ltd., FluxData Inc., CorDEX Instruments., IRCameras LLC., Keysight Technologies among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, RS Components launched PTi120 thermal camera, ideal for maintenance team with quick inspection abilities to assist and sustain industrial equipment. It is a pocket size camera which will be easily carried. The latest and extremely innovative PTi120 is the first pocket-sized device of the manufacturer and targets applications for troubleshooting and predictive maintenance for a broad spectrum of industrial business industries. This launch will help the company to increase its revenue.

In April 2019, Parrot has recently launched a drone, the ANAFI 4K quadcopter-style robot. This device drive severe attention to specialists in areas including public security, as it enhances thermal imaging to a distinctive series of 4 K aerial recording decisions. This camera is attached to a gimbal allowing a 180 ° variety of motion. Therefore, when evaluating the thermal outline of the building, surface or terrain in question, the operator can obtain an ideal field of perspective. This product launch will expand and accelerate the growth of the company.

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Thermal Imaging Cameras overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

Competitors – In this section, various Thermal Imaging Cameras industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Thermal Imaging Cameras Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Thermal Imaging Cameras is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Thermal Imaging Cameras Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Thermal Imaging Cameras Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Thermal Imaging Cameras Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

