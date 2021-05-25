Electronic Medical Records Industry Trends, Revenue, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The latest market report published by Emergen Research, titled “Global Electronic Medical Records Market”, presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Electronic Medical Records market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) are a systemic and sophisticated collection of patients’ electronically stored health information. EMRs are digital versions of the paper charts typically found in the clinicians’ offices, hospitals, and clinics. EMRs comprises of important notes and information collected by the physicians or clinicians for accurate diagnosis and treatment. EMRs are generated using Electronic Health Record (EHR) software that facilitates the healthcare professionals to create a digital record of a patient that can be updated with every encounter.

The major players operating in the industry are profiled in the report are as follows:

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

AthenaHealth

McKesson Corporation

MEDITECH

eClinicalWorks

CureMD Healthcare

Greenway Health, LLC

GE Healthcare

Others

Electronic Medical Records Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Inpatient EMR

Outpatient EMR

Component

Software

Cloud

On-premise

Services

Others

Application/End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

General Physician Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Electronic Medical Records market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Electronic Medical Records in this industry vertical?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

Who are the leading players dominating the global Electronic Medical Records Market?

