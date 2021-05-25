Automated Breast Ultrasound Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) is a next-gen technological upgrade in ultrasound imaging that was developed to generate ultrasound images using a broadband transducer to capture 3D ultrasound data of the whole breast. The Automated Breast Ultrasound System was developed to reduce the dependency on the operator during the ultrasound process and enable quick scanning. Additionally, it enhances the reproducibility, consistency, sensitivity, and reliability of individual breast ultrasound.

The report offers an accurate estimation of the market value, size, and revenue share in the post-COVID-19 scenario, alongside encapsulating the present and future effects of the pandemic. The report further details the key points of the Automated Breast Ultrasound market, including the latest market standards, regulations, and policy changes imposed by the government for the upcoming years. The report also involves the application of several advanced analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, to pinpoint the current growth trends and operating patterns of the players.

Rising strategic collaborations between significant players of the Automated Breast Ultrasound Market is expanding the market scope and is one of the key business strategies adopted by the prominent players. Manufacturers and vendors in emerging countries are actively investing in the healthcare and mammography sector to develop advanced medical technology, which is, in turn, expected to drive the growth of the market over the projected period.

Key companies operating in the market are as follows:

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

SonoCine, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philios N.V.

Canon Medical Systems

Nova Medical Imaging Technology Co. Ltd.

Seno Medical Instruments

GE Healthcare

Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc.

iVu Imaging Corporation

Others

Automated Breast Ultrasound Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Automated Breast Ultrasound System

Automated Breast Volume Scanner

Application

Screening

Pre-operative Evaluation

End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Units

Diagnostic Centres

Others

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Automated Breast Ultrasound market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Focal Points of the Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Market Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Automated Breast Ultrasoundmarket segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.

Executive Summary: In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length.

Regional Analysis: The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market

Competitive Landscape: The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Automated Breast Ultrasound industry.

Manufacturers' portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product profiles, production value and capacity, and other vital information.

