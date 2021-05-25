CubeSat Market Size 2021 | Industry Analysis, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2027

CubeSat Market report is added by Value Market Research gives an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data including growth, current trends and value for the period of 2020-2027. This report includes the profiling of top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments and market share. Further, the report includes opportunity analysis to estimate the market size. The report starts with the fundamental market overview and structure with dynamics, various segments and sub-segments with respect to regional analysis.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the CubeSat market include Adcole Maryland Aerospace, Busek Co., Clyde Space, CU Aerospace, Endurosat, Gomspace, Harris Corporation, Nanoavionics, OHB SE, Planet Labs, Pumpkin Space Systems, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Space Systems Loral (SSL), Surrey Satellite Technology and Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems among others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising adoption of small satellites in space education, earth remote sensing, science and defense sector is driving the market growth. Shorter development cycles, low manufacturing cost, easier containerization and launch are some of the factors boosting the demand for CubeSat. Also, continuous R&D along with soaring need of miniaturization within space sector has further contributed the market growth. Moreover, booming demand for IoT and machine-to-machine satellite network is likely to propel the market growth in the forecast period. However, the lack of launch vehicle may hamper market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of CubeSat.

Market Segmentation

The broad CubeSat market has been sub-grouped into size, application, subsystem and end-user. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Size

25U-1U

2U

3U

6U

12U

Above 12U

By Application

Earth Observation & Traffic Monitoring

Communication

Science & Technology

Education

By Subsystem

Structures

Payloads

Electrical Power Systems (EPS)

Command & Data Handling (C&DH)

Attitude Determination & Control Systems

Propulsion Systems

Others

By End-User

Government & Military

Defense Organization

Space Agencies

Commercial

Energy & Power

Agriculture

Environmental Protection

Maritime

Others

Non Profit Organization

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for CubeSat in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

