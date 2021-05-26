Hand Tools Market: Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis And Forecasts By 2031

A recent market study published by FMI on the Hand Tools market includes global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Hand Tools market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Hand tools constitute tools and equipment that are not powered by electricity. These tools find their application in daily gardening, agriculture, and framing. Since, the tools are manually operated their application is restricted to certain tasks and skills. Moreover, major factors that drive the growth of the hand tools market include increase in demand from automotive maintenance and repair sector along with advancements in the production technology of hand tools. In addition, increase in use of hand tools in industrial applications is another factor that drives the overall market growth. However, low profit margin due to acute competition and lack of skilled professionals are some key challenges that restrain the growth of the global hand tools market. In addition, growth in popularity of power tools and their versatile application is expected to hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period. Further, the recovery of the construction industries is also expected to fuel the demand for hand tools. However, the growth in machinery and equipment manufacturing sectors around the globe offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Hand Tools Market: Taxonomy

The global Hand Tools market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Application Industrial

Household & DIY Product Type General Purpose Tools

Metal Cutting Tools

Layout & Measuring Tools

Taps & Dies Sales Channel Online Sales

Retail Sales

Distributor Sales Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the Hand Tools market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side & supply-side trends about the Hand Tools market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Hand Tools market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to Hand Tools is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Hand Tools market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The Hand Tools market report provides the key market trends and developments that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

The Hand Tools market report provides key factors that are expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05- Global Hand Tools Market – Pricing Analysis

This section provides the pricing analysis for Hand Tools on the basis of product type.

Chapter 06 – Global Hand Tools Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021–2031

This section explains the global market value analysis or market size and forecast for the Hand Tools market in the forecast period of 2021-2031. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2021), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2021-2031).

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Hand Tools market over the forecast period. This section also covers COVID-19 Impact assessment for the global market. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, and forecast factors for the Hand Tools market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 08 – Global Hand Tools Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031, by product type

Based on application, the Hand Tools market is segmented into Industrial, Household & DIY

Chapter 09 – Global Hand Tools Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031, by application

Based on product type, the Hand Tools market is segmented into general purpose tools, metal cutting tools, layout & measuring tools, taps & dies.

Chapter 10 – Global Hand Tools Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031, by material type

Based on sales channel, the Hand Tools market is segmented into online sales, retail sales and distributor sales.

Chapter 11 – Global Hand Tools Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031, by Region

This chapter explains how the Hand Tools market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, MEA and Japan

Chapter 12 – North America Hand Tools Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Hand Tools market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on application and countries in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Hand Tools Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Hand Tools market in Latin America countries such as Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 14 – Europe Hand Tools Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

Important growth prospects of the Hand Tools market based on its Application in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Hand Tools Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

Important growth prospects of the Hand Tools market based on its Applications in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter

Chapter 16 – South Asia & Pacific Hand Tools Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter highlights the growth of the Hand Tools market in South Asia & Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, Oceania, and Rest of South Asia & Pacific. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Hand Tools market in South Asia & Pacific.

Chapter 17 – Middle East & Africa Hand Tools Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter highlights the growth of the Hand Tools market in Middle East & Africa by focusing on GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Hand Tools market in Middle East.

Chapter 18 – Key and Emerging Countries Hand Tools Market Analysis

Important growth prospects of the Hand Tools market for the key and emerging countries are included in this chapter. This chapter helps the reader to under the country wise scenario of the Hand Tools market

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Hand Tools market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Hand Tools market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. The market players featured in the report are Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Snap-on Incorporated, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., Apex Tool Group, KLEIN TOOLS INC., Emerson Electric Co., Akar Tools Limited, Channellock, Inc., JK Files (India) Limited, Kennametal Inc., Wera Tools

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Hand Tools market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Hand Tools market.

