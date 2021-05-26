Tower Crane Market 2021 | Latest Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities & Outlook Till 2031 | Top Key Players: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Company Ltd.,Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.,Liebherr,Terex Corporation,Manitowoc

A recent market study published by FMI on the Tower Crane market includes global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Tower Cranes market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Increasing construction activities & development of high-rise commercial & residential structures globally are driving the tower crane market growth. Heavyweight lifting capacities of these machines as compared to other conventional options will support their usage, majorly in urban building operations. Increasing global population & rapid urbanization across the globe will create the need for efficient infrastructure facilities, residences, and buildings. Additionally, growing infrastructure refurbishment projects and the expansion of Tier I & Tier II cities in several Asian countries are creating a huge demand for these machines & add up to the industry demand. The industry is hindered by the unavailability of skilled & trained operators in several countries, limiting machinery utilization and increasing the cost of training & procurement for the contractors.

Tower Crane Market: Taxonomy

The global Tower Crane market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Design Top Slewing

Bottom Slewing Product Type Self-Erecting

Hammer Head Cranes

Luffing Jib Cranes

Mobile Cranes Capacity Up to 5 Tons

5 to 10 Tons

10 to 20 Tons

20 to 50 Tons

50 to 250 Tons

Above 250 Tons End-Use Building & Construction

Civic Infrastructure

Marine & Sea Ports

Mining

Other Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the Tower crane market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side & supply-side trends about the Tower crane market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Tower crane market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to Tower crane is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Tower crane market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The Tower crane market report provides the key market trends and developments that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

The Tower crane market report provides key factors that are expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Tower crane Market – Pricing Analysis

This section provides the pricing analysis for Tower crane on the basis of capacity.

Chapter 06 – Global Tower crane Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021–2031

This section explains the global market value analysis or market size and forecast for the Tower crane market in the forecast period of 2021-2031. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2021), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2021-2031).

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Tower crane market over the forecast period. This section also covers COVID-19 Impact assessment for the global market. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, and forecast factors for the Tower crane market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 08 – Global Tower crane Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031, by design

Based on design, the Tower crane market is segmented into general Top Slewing and Bottom Slewing

Chapter 09 – Global Tower crane Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031, by product type

Based on product type, the Tower crane market is segmented into Self Erecting, Hammer Head Cranes, Luffing Jib Tower and Mobile Tower.

Chapter 10 – Global Tower crane Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031, by capacity

Based on capacity, the Tower crane market is segmented into Up to 5 tons, 5 – 10 Tons, 10 – 20 Tons, 20 -50 Tons, 50 – 250 Tons and Above 250

Chapter 11 – Global Tower crane Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031, by End Use

Based on End Use, the Tower crane market is segmented into Building & Construction, Civic Infrastructure, Marine & Sea Ports, Mining, and Others.

Chapter 12 – Global Tower crane Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031, by Region

This chapter explains how the Tower crane market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 13 – North America Tower crane Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Tower crane market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on application and countries in North America.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Tower crane Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Tower crane market in Latin America countries such as Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 15 – Europe Tower crane Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

Important growth prospects of the Tower crane market based on its Application in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Tower crane Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

Important growth prospects of the Tower crane market based on its Applications in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter

Chapter 17 – South Asia & Pacific Tower crane Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter highlights the growth of the Tower crane market in South Asia & Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, Oceania, and Rest of South Asia & Pacific. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Tower crane market in South Asia & Pacific.

Chapter 18 – Middle East & Africa Tower crane Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter highlights the growth of the Tower crane market in Middle East & Africa by focusing on GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Tower crane market in Middle East.

Chapter 19 – Key and Emerging Countries Tower crane Market Analysis

Important growth prospects of the Tower crane market for the key and emerging countries are included in this chapter. This chapter helps the reader to under the country wise scenario of the Tower crane market

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Tower crane market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Tower crane market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. The market players featured in the report are Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Company Ltd., Liebherr, Terex Corporation, Manitowoc, Sany Group, Action Construction Equipments, Konecranes, Raimondi and others.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Tower crane market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Tower crane market.

