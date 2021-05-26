Automotive Pump Market Research Report by Type, by Production Technology, by Application, by Function – Global Forecast to 2031 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

A recent market study published by FMI on The Global Automotive Pump Market includes global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of The Global Automotive Pump Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a major concern for automotive stakeholders. Suspension of vehicle production and supply disruptions have brought the automotive industry to a halt. Lower vehicle sales post the pandemic will be a major concern for automotive OEMs for the next few quarters. According to experts, there is a slim chance of vehicle sale recovery in 2020. The automotive pump market, however, is expected to witness a significant boost in 2022 owing to the carbon emission norms by different countries. Before that, lower vehicle sales and abrupt stoppage in the development of new automotive technologies will result in sluggish growth of the automotive pump market in 2021.

Visit For Sample>>https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-541

Automotive Pump Market: Taxonomy

The global Automotive Pump Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Pump Type Fuel Supply Pump

Fuel Injection Pump

Transmission Oil Pump

Conventional Engine Oil Pump

Variable Engine Oil Pump

Steering Pump

Coolant Pump

Windshield Washer Pump

Vacuum Pump Sales Channel OEM

Aftermarket Technology Electric

Mechanical Vehicle Type Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Region North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Middle East and Africa

Japan

For any queries linked with the report, ask an analyst >>https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-541

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of The Global Automotive Pump Market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side & supply-side trends about The Global Automotive Pump Market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of The Global Automotive Pump Market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to the automotive industry is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of The Global Automotive Pump Market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The Global Automotive Pump Market report provides the key market trends and developments that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

The Global Automotive Pump Market report provides key market factors that are expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Buy Report >>https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/541

Chapter 05 – Global Automotive Pump Market Demand Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for The Global Automotive Pump Market in the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Chapter 06 – Global Automotive Pump Market – Pricing Analysis

This section provides the pricing analysis for Automotive Pump on the basis of Pump Type segment

Chapter 07 – Global Automotive Pump Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

This section explains the global market value analysis or market size and forecast for the Variable frequency drives market in the forecast period of 2021-2031. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2021), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2021-2031).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of The Global Automotive Pump Market over the forecast period. This section also covers COVID-19 Impact assessment for the global market. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain and forecast factors for The Global Automotive Pump Market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global Automotive Pump Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Pump Type

This chapter provides details about The Global Automotive Pump Market based on Pump type, and has been segmented as fuel supply pump, fuel injection pump, transmission oil pump, conventional engine oil pump, variable engine oil pump, steering pump, coolant pump, windshield washer pump and vacuum pump. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on pump type.

Chapter 10 – Global Automotive Pump Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Sales Channel

This chapter provides details about The Global Automotive Pump Market based on sales channel, and has been segmented as OEM and Aftermarket. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on sales channel.

Chapter 11 – Global Automotive Pump Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Technology

This chapter provides details about The Global Automotive Pump Market based on technology, and has been segmented as electric and mechanical. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on technology.

Chapter 12 – Global Automotive Pump Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Vehicle Type

This chapter provides details about The Global Automotive Pump Market based on vehicle type, and has been segmented as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on vehicle type.

Chapter 13 – Automotive Pump Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Region

This chapter explains how The Global Automotive Pump Market will grow across several countries such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Chapter 14 – North America Automotive Pump Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Automotive Pump Market, along with a segment-wise assessment of countries US and Canada, that includes the pump type, sales channel, technology and vehicle type analysis.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Automotive Pump Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Latin America Automotive Pump Market, along with a segment-wise assessment of countries Brazil and Mexico, that includes the pump type, sales channel, technology and vehicle type analysis.

Chapter 16 – Western Europe Automotive Pump Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Latin America Automotive Pump Market, along with a segment-wise assessment of countries Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain and Benelux, , that includes the pump type, sales channel, technology and vehicle type analysis.

Chapter 17 – Eastern Europe Automotive Pump Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Latin America Automotive Pump Market, along with a segment-wise assessment of countries Poland and Russia, that includes the pump type, sales channel, technology and vehicle type analysis.

Chapter 18 – APEJ Automotive Pump Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the APEJ Automotive Pump Market, along with a segment-wise assessment of countries China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, and South Korea, that includes the pump type, sales channel, technology and vehicle type analysis.

Chapter 19 – Middle East and Africa Automotive Pump Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the APEJ Automotive Pump Market, along with a segment-wise assessment of countries South Africa, Turkey and Egypt, that includes the pump type, sales channel, technology and vehicle type analysis.

Chapter 20 – Japan Automotive Pump Market Analysis 2016-2020 & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Global Automotive Pump Market, along with a segment-wise assessment of countries Japan, that includes the pump type, sales channel, technology and vehicle type analysis.

Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in The Global Automotive Pump Market, along with their market presence analysis.

Chapter 22 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in The Global Automotive Pump Market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Delphi Automotive, DENSO Corporation, ZF TRW, Johnson Electric and Continental AG.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in The Global Automotive Pump Market report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about The Global Automotive Pump Market.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]