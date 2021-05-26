What Are the Evolving Opportunities for the Players in the Sterilization Technology Market?

One of the most common words that we usually associate with hospitals and other medical facilities is ‘sterilization’. This word has become synonymous with healthcare solutions, so much so, that the first question usually asked by people during a medical procedure or test is “Are the instruments sterilized?” After all, sterilization is specifically adopted for low fatality during surgeries and other treatment procedures.

As noted above, the increasing prevalence of HAIs is a major factor fueling the requirement for sterilization technology across the world. The growing incidence of these infections has massively pushed up the mortality rate and caused heavy financial losses for the healthcare industry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “Of every 100 hospitalized patients at any given time, seven in developed and 10 in developing countries will acquire at least one healthcare-associated infection”. Furthermore, the prevalence of HAIs is considerably higher in middle- and low-income countries than the high-income ones.

Geographically, the market was led by North America in the past because of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and growing number of surgical procedures. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period because of the rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. In addition to this, the growing per capita income and developing healthcare facilities are also contributing to the growth of the regional domain.

