HIV Diagnosis Market to Witness Robust Growth in Coming Years

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) attacks cells which aid the body fight infection, thereby making people more vulnerable to diseases and infections. HIV is spread by coming in contact with certain bodily fluids of a person already affected with HIV, most commonly during unprotected sex or by sharing injection drug equipment . From 2011–2015, the prevalence of HIV/AIDS rose by 2.8 million, reaching to about 36.7 million HIV positive people across the globe. This surging prevalence of HIV is leading to the increasing demand for HIV diagnostic test kits across the globe.

Download Report Sample at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hiv-diagnosis-market/report-sample

Key organizations, including International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the American Red Cross, have supported blood donor programs and have worked towards encouraging more people to donate blood components and blood. In addition to this, such associations and initiatives has led to the increased blood collections via voluntary donation across the globe. As per the WHO, in 2014, about 108 million blood donations were done across the globe.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=hiv-diagnosis-market

Kits are available as convenient and complete packed test systems and consist of a standard operating procedure. The patient need to follow instructions carefully for getting desired results. These products are easy to use and provide rapid, reliable, and sensitive detection of HIV. The major end users which make use of these products are hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories. Diagnostic laboratories have been dominating the HIV diagnosis market up till now. Some other end users are home care settings, cell banks, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and gene banks.

This study covers