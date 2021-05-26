Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Overview, Leading Players and Future Scope

The soaring demand for bioplastics, increasing environmental problems caused by polyethylene terephthalate (PET) products, and rising research and development (R&D) activities by the market players are set to drive the bio-based PET market at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market was valued at $3,917.4 million in 2017, and it is projected to reach $8,682.6 million by 2023. Moreover, government initiatives to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have led to the increasing production of sustainable products, such as bio-based PET.

Currently, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is dominating the bio-based PET market, and it is expected to maintain its position in the coming years. Moreover, the market is also set to witness the highest CAGR here as a result of the expansion of the bio-derived PET production capacity in India and China. Besides, the increasing consumption of fizzy soft drinks and alcoholic beverages and rising number of initiatives by governments and international regulatory bodies to curtail the emission of GHGs are expected to fuel the market growth in the region.

According to P&S Intelligence, North America followed APAC in 2017, in terms of bio-based PET usage, due to the presence of a large number of bottle producers in the region using this material. The continent is marked by the presence of PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, M&G Chemicals SA, and Origin, which are aspiring to manufacture PET bottles that are 100% plant-based, to cater to the spurring demand for bioplastics and adhere to the stringent pollution control regulations of the Environmental Protection Agency.

GLOBAL BIO-BASED PET MARKET

By Application

Bottles Bags 3D Printing Cosmetic Containers Others (Trays, Blister Packs, Carpets, Sanitary Products, and Foils)



By Industry

Packaging Automotive Electronics Textile Others (Medical and Horticulture)



By Region