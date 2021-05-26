Ancient Grains Market Industry Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

[176+ Pages Research Report] Global Ancient Grains Market to surpass USD 28.36 billion by 2030 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 24.78% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

The main driving forces behind the growth of the ancient grains agriculture market include increased agricultural mechanisms in developing countries, increased pressure for food supplies in the world as a result of increasing population, significant savings on smart farming techniques, and government initiatives to adopt advanced agricultural technology. Due to the increased uses of these grains in the food, cosmetics, areas such as medical industries, the ancient cereal market is about to grow significantly. As the industry is more widespread in South America and the USA, America is the biggest market for ancient grains.

Ancient grains are classified as grains which remain unchanged for many centuries. Old grains are becoming more and more popular among Americans. They are used in almost all things, from pizza, quiche, and light snacks to cereals, salad, and bread. Due to their gluten-free properties, Amaranth and quinoa received substantial interest. Other grains like wheat, barley, and rye contain gluten. Chia can also be regarded as a food ingredient, as it helps to enhance satiety, inhibit cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and nervous system disorders, and diabetes, in addition to contributing to human nutrition.

Global Ancient Grains Market: Key Players

Intersnack

Yamazaki Baking

Calbee

Grupo Bimbo

Kellogg

Nestle

Pepsico

Premier Foods

KP Snacks

Other Prominent Players

Global Ancient Grains Market: Segments

Gluten-Free Ancient Grains segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Ancient Grains market is segmented by Type into Gluten-Free Ancient Grains, Gluten Containing Ancient Grains. Gluten led to many diseases like intestinal damage, osteoporosis, etc. Due to rising prevalence of diseases and increasing awareness among consumers has shifted the consumer’s preference towards a healthier substitute.

Food and Beverages segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Ancient Grains is divided by end-user into Bakery, Cereals, Confectionery, Frozen food, Infant Formula, Sports Nutrition, and Others. Due to the increase in application in areas such as bakery, beverages, etc this segment has gained traction in recent years. Due to increasing awareness and health consciousness has called for a healthy substitute like whole-grain bread and buns. These factors have led to the growth of this segment.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Inclination towards superfood

The inclination of consumers towards super-food is driving the market growth. Consumers are poised to boost from an increased affinity to grain and wheat on the markets for pseudo-grains like amaranth and quinoa. Compared with other kernels the market is driven by minimum effort as well as requirements for cultivating chia, amaranth, and quinoa. Consumer awareness regarding health and demand for gluten-free food and beverages have created a growing demand for ancient grains. The global chia, amaranth, and quinoa markets are driven by increased demand for organic or natural products from the cosmetic industry.

Restraint

High cost and other adverse effects

High labour costs and the lack of irrigation facilities in many regions are challenges to the market. Increasing combined consumption and production restrictions cause pseudo-grain price levels such as quinoa and amaranth to rise. Increase in non-authentic, non-organic, and non-fair commercial quinoa. Soil degradation caused by enhancement of production will produce lower returns and lower chia, quinoa, and amaranth quality.

Global Ancient Grains Market report also contains analysis on:

By Type Gluten-Free Ancient Grains Gluten Containing Ancient Grains

By End-User Bakery Cereals Confectionery Frozen food Infant Formula Sports Nutrition Others



