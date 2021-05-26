Airway Management Devices Market: Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast – 2027

The Airway Management Devices Market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027 from USD 1.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Airway management devices are a set of medical procedures designed to prevent airway obstruction in patients. This device ensures an open path allowing gas exchange between the patient’s lungs and the atmosphere. There are a variety of products, including oropharyngeal airways, nasopharyngeal airways, laryngeal mask airways, and tracheal incubations, used to provide airways to patients undergoing anesthesia in hospitals. These devices have been found to be used in anesthesia, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, emergency medicine, neonatology, and many other fields. In neonatology, there are applications for airway management in babies, and airway management may be required if the incidence of preterm birth increases.

Market Segments

By Type

Infraglottic Airway Management Devices

Supraglottic Airway Management Devices

Laryngoscopes

Resuscitators

Cricothyrotomy Kits

Other Airway Management Devices

By Application

Anesthesia

Emergency Medicine

Others

By Patient Age

Adult Patients

Pediatric/Neonatal Patients

Key Players

The prominent players in this market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Smiths Medical (UK), Teleflex Inc. (US), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Convatec Group plc (UK), KARL STORZ (Germany), Flexicare (US), Intersurgical Ltd. (UK), SunMed LLC (US), Vyaire Medical (US), VBM Medizintechnik (Germany), Verathon (US), SourceMark (US), Mercury Enterprises (US), TRACOE medical (Germany).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Airway Management Devices industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Airway Management Devices Market Report

1. What was the Airway Management Devices Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Airway Management Devices Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Airway Management Devices Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Airway Management Devices market.

The market share of the global Airway Management Devices market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Airway Management Devices market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Airway Management Devices market.

