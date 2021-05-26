Bromine Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2027

Bromine (Br2) is a dark red, reddish-brown liquid that emits highly corrosive fumes with a sharp penetrating odor. It is an indispensable raw material for inorganic medicines, photosensitive materials, dyes and medicines. It is also a basic ingredient used in the manufacture of hydrobromic acid (HBr) used as organic intermediates and pharmaceutical raw materials such as lithium bromide and terephthalic acid. It is obtained from seawater, natural brine, or brine as a by-product of potassium recovery.

Bromine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period (2021-2027)

The major companies include:

Solaris Chemtech (SCIL)

Perekop Bromine

Yuyuan Group

Haiwang Chemical

Dadi Salt Chemical Group

Chengyuan Salt Chemical

Lubei Chemical

Runke Chemical

Segment by Type, the Bromine market is segmented into

Dead Sea Brine

Brine Wells

Others

Segment by Application, the Bromine market is segmented into

Flame Retardants

Biocides

Drilling Fluids

Chemical Intermediate

Water Treatment

Others

