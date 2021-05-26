Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market 2021 Research Reports, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Analysis by Top Leaders | Forecast 2027

Also, known as autonomous surface vehicles, the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) are the machineries that are operated remotely over the water surfaces. The unmanned surface vehicle (USV) is used to monitor the quality of water in terms of degree of contamination.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market will exhibit a CAGR of 10.52% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising need and demand for technological solutions for the management of ocean data, rising maritime security threats and rising demand for monitoring the quality of water are the major factors attributable to the growth of unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market.

With the wide ranging Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market report are Textron Systems., ECA GROUP Kongsberg Maritime, L3Harris ASV, SeaRobotics Corporation, Maritime Robotics AS, OCIUS, Saildrone, Inc., Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., 5G International Inc., Zhuhai Yunzhou Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Seafloor Systems, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Liquid Robotics, Inc., Utek, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Lockheed Martin Corporation. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

Segmentation : Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market

On the basis of type, the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market has been segmented into surface and sub-surface.

On the basis of application, the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market has been segmented into defence, commercial, scientific research and others.

On the basis of endurance, the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market has been segmented into 100-500 hours, <100 hours, 500-1000 hours and >1000 hours.

On the basis of operation, the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market has been segmented into remote operated surface vehicle and autonomous surface vehicle.

On the basis of system, the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market has been segmented into propulsion, chassis material, payload, component, software and communication.

On the basis of hull type, the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market has been segmented into catamaran (twin hulls), kayak (single hull), trimaran (triple hulls) and rigid inflatable hull.

On the basis of size, the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market has been segmented into medium (4 to 8 m), small (less than 4 m), large (8 to 12 m) and extra-large (above 12 m).

Country Level Analysis

The Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) market.

