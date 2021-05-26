China Mobile Cranes Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

China mobile cranes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Growth in infrastructure spending is expected to offer an opportunity for market growth. For instance, in October 2019, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved 21 infrastructure projects, which valued a minimum of $107.8 billion. The country is significantly focusing on infrastructure project approvals that facilitate to stabilize China’s economy. Additionally, the rising focus on the development and expansion of seaports are also accelerating the growth of infrastructure activities in the country. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) development strategy is intended to establish connectivity and co-operation with economic boundaries. This results in an emerging adoption of mobile cranes which is suitable for inland ports as well as large seaports. These cranes can offer maximum material handling, which makes them suitable for use in ports. It offers flexible and economical handling of each cargo category and serves every type and size of the vessel in every kind of port terminal.

To Request a Sample of our Report on China Mobile Cranes Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/china-mobile-cranes-market

Scope of the China Mobile Cranes Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type and Application

Competitive Landscape- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, Konecranes, and Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the China Mobile Cranes Market

In July 2020, XCMG revealed and delivered the 750 ton XCA750 eight axle All Terrain crane which is designed particularly for repair and maintenance work of wind turbine. This new crane features a seven section 92 meter main boom, topped by a heavy-duty hydraulically erected wind turbine extension, which takes the maximum hook height to 115 meters at which it can handle up to 62 tons.

In January 2019, Konecranes wins an order for two floating cranes from Cosco Shipping Bulk Co., Ltd. (COSCO) for open-sea operation in China. With these two cranes, the number of Konecranes Gottwald floating cranes in operation on the western coast of Africa totals ten.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of China Mobile Cranes Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/china-mobile-cranes-market

China Mobile Cranes Market-Segmentation

By Product Type

Truck Mounted Crane

Crawler Crane

Trailer Mounted Crane

By Application

Construction

Industrial

Utility

Company Profiles

Bauer AG

Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Activities

JLG Industries, Inc.

Konecranes OYJ

Liebherr-International AG

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Tadano Ltd.

Terex Corp.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/china-mobile-cranes-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404