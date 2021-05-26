Carbon Capture and Storage Market Insights, Key Players, Growth and Forecast Report 2030

The global carbon capture and storage market is forecasted to grow at a significant rate owning to its increasing use in applications such as enhanced oil recovery, industrial, and agricultural. Generally, carbon capture and storage refer to the capturing of the carbon dioxide from the various application processes which emit carbon dioxide. After the carbon dioxide is stored, the gases are separated and transportation is being done through pipelines and other forms of transport. These gases are stored in depleted oil and gas reservoirs, aquifers, and depleted coal beds.

The major growth drivers identified in the carbon capture and storage market is the rise in the number of industrial projects and oil field recovery projects. With the rapid development of economy, there has been a rise in the infrastructure projects which emits carbon dioxide. Additionally, the enhanced oilfield recovery projects emit the carbon dioxide when the equipment are in process. These emitted carbon dioxide needs to be stored, thus driving the carbon capture and storage market.

Emerging demand for carbon dioxide injection in EOR is an opportunity for the carbon capture and storage market. It is seen carbon dioxide injection is a good displacing agent for the oil recovery services, attributed to the benefits it occurs. The injected carbon dioxide can remove a significant volume of oil which is not possible with the help of traditional forms of oil recovery. Additionally, this would also mitigate the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere as they would be used in the injection purpose. Thus, this surge in demand provides an opportunity for the market.

This Study Covers

• Historical and the present size of the carbon capture and storage market

• Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

• Historical and the present size of the carbon capture and storage market segments and understand their comparative future potential

• Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

• Major players operating in the carbon capture and storage market and their service offerings

• Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market