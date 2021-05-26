European Mobile Cranes Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

European mobile cranes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Rising industrialization is supporting to drive market growth. Significant food and beverage and automobile production are expected to accelerate the adoption of mobile cranes in the region. The presence of major players such as Volkswagen, BMW, Audi, and more are supporting to drive automobile production in the region. In the automotive industry, mobile lifting solutions have been gaining significance as they offer to lift support for vehicles, parts, engines, and more. Crane is normally used in the assembly line, punching workshop, stamping, and warehouse.

To Request a Sample of our Report on European Mobile Cranes Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/europe-mobile-cranes-market

The automobile industry requires highly effective cranes to fulfill the exacting needs for precise positioning, speedy operation, smooth sstart-up, and continuous, dependable running. Relying on advanced technology, mobile cranes are available in a range of sizes, which supports companies whatever loads have to be lifted and transported within the factory. For instance, the process cranes are utilized to handle and store steel coils that are used for the production of car body parts. Further, rising European government initiatives to encourage small and medium enterprises are further anticipated to drive the adoption of mobile cranes to complete the operation quickly and reduce downtime on the job site.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of European Mobile Cranes Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/europe-mobile-cranes-market

Scope of the European Mobile Cranes Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type and Application

Regions Covered- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Liebherr-International AG, Tadano Ltd., Konecranes, and Bauer AG

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the European Mobile Cranes Market

In October 2020, Liebherr revealed a 150-ton mobile crane with a 66-meter telescopic boom. After manufacturing nearly 1500 units, the company unveiled the successor to its successful LTM 1130-5.1 – the LTM 1150-5.3. With a larger lifting capacity of 150 tons and a 66-meter telescopic boom, this new crane is a potential addition to Liebherr’s crane range below the 180-ton LTM 1160-5.2. It offers excellent lifting capacities while completely raised and at large radii. It can finish lots of jobs without any need for further ballast transport vehicles. This, in turn, saves money and time and makes it more valuable to crane contractors.

In August 2019, Tadano Ltd. acquired the Demag Mobile Cranes business, which will bring together two crucial companies in the lifting equipment industry. This will increase the capability of Tadano group to deliver a premier choice to its customers. It widens its penetration into several markets across the globe, adds lattice boom crawler cranes to its entire product range, and augments the capacity range of its all-terrain cranes.

European Mobile Cranes Market-Segmentation

By Product Type

Truck Mounted Crane

Crawler Crane

Trailer Mounted Crane

By Application

Construction

Industrial

Utility

European Mobile Cranes Market– Segment by Country

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Bauer AG

Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Activities

Cargotec Corp.

Kegiom Lifting Srl

Konecranes

Liebherr-International AG

Marchetti S.p.A.

Palfinger AG

Sarens Bestuur NV

SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Tadano Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/europe-mobile-cranes-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404