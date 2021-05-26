Air Core Drilling Market Insights, Leading Players, Growth and Future Analysis

The global air core drilling market is poised to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period (2016 – 2022) on account of increasing requirement for effective techniques for extraction in applications such as mines and oil and gas wells. Additionally, factors such as increasing energy demands, rising investments in exploration and production (E&P) activities and advancement in air core drilling technology are further expected to drive the market for air core drilling, globally.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market in the global air core drilling market, in terms of value. The major factors fueling the growth of the North American market include technological advancements and growing applications of efficient drilling techniques for loose soil hydrocarbon regions. Additionally, the increasing energy requirements in the North American region, including the U.S., have pushed industry participants to explore unconventional reserves. Such trends are expected to spur the growth of air core drilling market in the region, during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global air core drilling market include Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Weatherford International Inc., Atlas Copco, Allis Chalmers and Archer Limited, among others.

