India Electric Bus Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

The Indian electric bus market had a valuation of $94.3 million in 2020 and it is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 48.8% between 2021 and 2025. According to the market research company, P&S Intelligence, the market will generate a revenue of $1,364.4 million by 2025. The key factors driving the advancement of the market are the increasing implementation of favorable government policies regarding electric bus deployment and the surging domestic manufacturing of electric buses in the country.

Due to the rapid environmental degradation in the country, the government is enacting various policies and regulations aimed at encouraging the deployment of environment-friendly modes of transportation such as electric buses in the country. The Ministry of Heavy Industry and Public Enterprise announced the eligibility criteria for electric passenger vehicles, buses, and two- and three-wheelers to avail the various benefits sanctioned under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles) II incentives in March 2019.

Moreover, the government announced the procurement and deployment plan of 5,585 electric buses all over the country in August 2019. These government measures are propelling the expansion of the Indian electric bus market. Besides these initiatives, the soaring domestic manufacturing of electric buses is also fueling the advancement of the market. Many local players are increasingly announcing collaborations with leading foreign players for meeting the surging electric vehicle requirements in the country.

For example, GreenCell Mobility and PMI Electro Mobility Solutions entered into a partnership with each other for deploying 350 electric buses in Uttar Pradesh, India. This move is predicted to generate as many as 1,000 jobs in the country in the coming years. Depending on type, the market is classified into hybrid electric bus (HEB) and battery electric bus (BEB). Of these, the BEB category is predicted to register higher growth in the market in the future years.

This will be because of the higher utilization of these buses and the existence of proper infrastructure for the manufacturing of these buses in the country. Furthermore, the provision of various government incentives and subsidies is also augmenting the sales of these buses in the country. When application is taken into consideration, the market is divided into intercity and intracity. Between these, the intercity category will exhibit higher market growth in the future.

The Indian electric bus market will demonstrate the fastest growth in North India in the coming years. This is credited to the implementation of favorable policies by both state and central governments for promoting the deployment of electric buses in this region. In addition to this, the surging pollution levels and the increasing enactment of strict emission regulations and norms are also fueling the adoption of electric buses by various state transport undertakings in the region.

Hence, it can be said with full surety that the market will register huge expansion in the upcoming years, primarily because of the growing requirement for environment-friendly modes of transportation and the surging enactment of favorable government policies regarding electric bus deployment in the country.