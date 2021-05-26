Automotive Safety System Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Automotive Safety System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global automotive safety system market is expected to witness rapid growth in the forecast period (2020–2030), owing to the increasing demand for a safer and more-convenient driving option. Moreover, the expanding government involvement, in terms of policy and regulation implementation for mandating advanced safety features in the vehicles, is further escalating the demand for safety systems in the automobile industry.

Geographically, the automotive safety system market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Amongst all regions, North America is predicted to hold a significant share in the market. This is owing to the regulations implemented by the government of North American countries, especially the U.S., which mandate certain safety systems to be included in the vehicles.

Automotive Safety System Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive safety system market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, BYD Auto Co. Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG, Delphi Technologies Inc., DENSO Corp., and BorgWarner Inc.

The report covers a country-wise automotive safety system market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, the Netherlands, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico

