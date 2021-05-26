Agricultural Nanotechnology Market Is Expected To Peak Demand With Featuring Expert Panel 2020 – 2030

Global Agricultural Nanotechnology to surpass USD 256 billion by 2030 from USD 120 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 16.65 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Original agrochemical businesses drive global nanotechnology on the agricultural market because they study the prospects of the nanotechnology industry to achieve high efficiencies and greater technology insertion into agricultural plant components. Several nano-products specially used in the agricultural industry have been introduced in the market by technologically oriented medium-sized enterprises producing soil improvement products that promote the distribution, storage, and consequent water savings of water evenly.

The use of incredibly small instruments like sensors that can be used for agricultural development is nanotechnology in agriculture. Nanotechnology is a new industrial revolution and can lead to significant changes in the agricultural sector. The development of nanotechnology-based instruments and equipment contributes to improving efficiency and overcoming agrarian industry challenges. Agricultural tools based on nanotech have a considerable benefit; they assist in detecting disease at an early age, improve the plants’ nutrient absorption capacity and promote molecular disease treatment.

Global Agricultural Nanotechnology Market: Key Players

Nanosys Inc

Zyvex Labs

Oxford Instruments plc

Integran Technologies

NanoMaterials Ltd.

Nanoco Group plc

Hyperion Catalysis International

Chemat Technology Inc.

ThalesNano Inc.

Chasm Technologies

ASML Holding

Other Prominent Players

Global Agricultural Nanotechnology Market: Segments

Nanoscale carriers segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Agricultural Nanotechnology market is segmented by application into nanoscale carriers, nanolignocellulosic materials, clay nanotubes, biosensors, and others. Efficient supplies of fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, and plant growth regulators can be used by nanoscale carriers. Its process helps to avoid plant degradation and reduces the environmental chemical flux. Nanocarriers contribute to improved stabilization against environmental degradation and lessen overall environmental problems. Nanolignocellulose materials are obtained from plants and trees, creating new opportunities for nano-size materials and products with innovation and value-added.

Agriculture segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Agricultural Nanotechnology is divided by end-users into Electronics, Energy, Cosmetics, Biomedical, Defense, Food/Drink & Agriculture, and Automotive. Nanotechnology is a new industrial revolution and can lead to significant changes in the agricultural sector. The development of nanotechnology-based instruments and equipment contributes to improving efficiency and overcoming agrarian industry challenges. Agricultural tools based on nanotech have a considerable benefit; they assist in detecting disease at an early age, improve the plants’ nutrient absorption capacity and promote molecular disease treatment.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Recent developments in research

In agriculture, the market in nanotechnology has grown dramatically. Research has been done to measure the potential advantages of nanotechnology in agriculture in the marketing agrochemical sector. Nanotechnology applications in consumer goods have also expanded in some nations, including health and environmental safety, consumer perceptions and intellectual property laws, a number of ethical and societal concerns.

Restraint

Lack of technological know-how

Nanotechnology in agriculture is an intelligent farming technique requiring technical knowledge. Limited knowledge about and use of advanced technologies creates an imbalance between comprehension and implementation of the concepts in the field of nano agriculture. While several governments and market players around the world take initiatives to provide training and advising farmers on the use of nanotechnology agriculture, many farmers are not involved. Similarly, limited technical know-how is hindering the growth of the Agricultural Nanotechnology industry by farmers in developing countries like China, India, and Brazil.

Global Agricultural Nanotechnology Market report also contains analysis on:

Agricultural Nanotechnology Market Segments:

By End-User Electronics Energy Cosmetics Biomedical Defense Food/Drink & Agriculture Automotive

By Application Nanoscale carriers Nanolignocellulosic materials Clay nanotubes Biosensors Others



