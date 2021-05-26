Soy Derivatives Market Share to Cross USD 394.73 billion by 2030 Market Size, Status and Global Demand Analysis 2021-2030

[175+ Pages Research Report] Global Soy Derivatives Market to surpass USD 394.73 billion by 2030 from USD 194.95 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.7 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The primary use of soy derivatives in the food and beverage industry is driving the global soy derivatives market, owing to increased protein consumption.

Baked goods, sauces, bread, mayonnaise, and potato chips are all made with soy derivatives. The leftover fibers from soybean oil extraction are roasted and used as feed for farms, cattle, pigs, and pets. During the forecast era, the growth of the animal feed industry is expected to stimulate business growth as meat production and demand for animal protein products rise.

The soybean crop is undeniably important on a global scale, both economically and socially. Soybean is an oilseed that contains a variety of nutrients such as protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. Soybean derivatives are derived from the extraction of soybean seeds and other byproducts. Soybean is a widely used oilseed that accounts for more than half of the world’s supply of oilseeds and is a major source of oil. For vegetarians and vegans, soybean derivatives are the safest dietary supplements and foods. Protein, nutrition, healthy fats, and a variety of other ingredients abound in soybean derivatives. Because of the rising prevalence of animal diseases, farmers are becoming more aware of the animal feed they use, resulting in a high demand for protein-rich soy derivative products in the feed industry.

Global Soy Derivatives Market: Key Players

CHS Inc.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd

Dupont Nutrition and Health

Noble Group Ltd

Wilmar International Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Ltd

Louis Dreyfus Company BV

AG Processing Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Global Soy Derivatives Market: Segments

Soy oil segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Soy Derivatives market is segmented by type into Soybean, Soy meal, and Soy oil. Soy oil segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 owing to consumer awareness of its health benefits, such as the reduction of obesity and blood sugar levels, and its widespread use in various food items, such as baked goods and snacks. Additionally, increased imports and developments in this field have fuelled market expansion.

Food segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Soy Derivatives market is divided by raw material into Feed, Food and Other. Over the forecast period, the food segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. The segment is expected to grow as a result of increased protein consumption and the easy availability of low-cost, high-quality protein, an increase in the number of people who prefer processed foods, and increased investment in expanding oilseed crushing capacity. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to rise due to rising demand for lecithin and growing applications of soy food in developing economies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Usage in the Food and Beverages Industry

Because of rising protein intake, the global soybean derivatives market is fueled by the widespread use of soybean derivatives in the food and beverage industry. Salad dressings, baked goods, sauces, breads, mayonnaise, and potato chips are all made of soybean derivatives. Over the forecast period, the growth of the food and beverage industries in China, India, and the Middle East is expected to benefit the sector. The residual fiber from the extraction of soybean oil is toasted and used to make feed for aquaculture, cattle, swine, and pets. Over the forecast period, consumer demand is expected to be fueled by increased meat production and rising demand for animal protein products in the animal feed industry.

Restraint

Allergies Related to Soy and Legal Questions About Its Use

The rising prevalence of soy lecithin allergies is expected to limit market growth to some degree. Furthermore, ethical and legal questions about the use of genetically modified soybeans and derivatives are impeding market development.

