Smart Vending Machine Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030

[179+ Pages Research Report] Global Smart Vending Machine Market to surpass USD 20.21 billion by 2030 from USD 7.95 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 16.7% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

The global intelligent vending machine market is driven by an increase in demand for UI-based transactions, which is balanced by an increase in the use of cashless transactions, the trend of instant gratification, an increase in reliance on ATM cards and mobile banking, rapid digitization, and internet penetration around the world.

A vending machine is a machine that distributes objects from its inventory in exchange for coins or tokens inserted into it. A smart vending machine is an automated vending machine that engages customers with touch-screen controls, video, audio, fragrance, gesture-based communication, and cashless payment in addition to distributing products. An intelligent vending machine typically dispenses things like frozen food, beverages, and tobacco products.

Global Smart Vending Machine Market: Key Players

Continental Vending, Inc.

Sanden Holdings Corporation

Azkoyen Vending Systems

American Vending Machines

Bulk Vending Systems

Automated Merchandising Systems

Evoka Group, Bianchi Industry SpA

Crane Merchandising Systems

Other Prominent Players

Global Smart Vending Machine Market: Segments

Packaged drinks segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Smart Vending Machine market is segmented by type into Hot drinks, Snacks, Packaged drinks, and Others. Packaged drinks segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 as a result of the growing focus on safe vending Packaged beverages such as soda, water, milk, flavored waters, and energy drinks, among others, make up the majority of this category. Consumers are still on the lookout for new packaged drinks that are low in calories and fit into their healthier lifestyles. The availability of packaged beverages in tetra packs and multi-layered aseptic cartons is increasing packaged drink adoption.

QSRs, shopping malls, and retail stores segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Smart Vending Machine market is divided by application into QSR, shopping malls, and retail stores, Offices, Public transport, and Others. Over the forecast period, the QSRs, shopping malls, and retail stores segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. During the forecast era, QSRs, shopping malls, and retail stores are expected to dominate the application category. Although, the use of vending machines in places like offices is gaining popularity. The use of these devices in office buildings has a number of advantages, including room savings, cost-effectiveness, and cleanliness.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Shifting Tastes and Increase in Tourism and Public Transportation

The shifting tastes, proclivities, and curiosity of shoppers drive the evolution of the intelligent machines industry. Intelligent vending machine manufacturers have set their sights on new forms of machine-human interaction. As a result, new gesture-based technology, touch screen controls, video technologies, and a cashless payment mechanism have been introduced. They’re also interested in enhancing the overall dispensing experience, with Smart Vending Machines being an increasingly popular platform for product promotion. To improve commuters’ travel experiences, smart vending machines are being installed in public transportation such as buses and trains. The Smart Vending Machines Market is benefiting from an increase in tourism and commuting choices thanks to public transportation.

Restraint

Government Regulations and Expensive Production

Growing regulations governing the selling of snack food in public places like schools, as well as the prohibition of potentially dangerous confectionery items like cigarettes and tobacco, are expected to stifle market growth. Furthermore, the production and implementation of these devices are both expensive, which has an effect on vendor interest.

Global Smart Vending Machine Market report also contains analysis on:

Smart Vending Machine Market Segments:

By Type Hot drinks Snacks Packaged drinks Others

By Application QSR, shopping malls, and retail stores Offices Public transport Others



