Rigid Food Packaging Market Industry Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

[178+ Pages Research Report] Global Rigid Food Packaging Market to surpass USD 934.73 billion by 2030 from USD 564.95 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.9% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The market’s growth is being fueled by strong growth in the transportation and logistics sector around the world.

Booming e-commerce industry around the world is driving demand for rigid packaging. Many customers are switching from conventional shopping to online shopping for a variety of reasons, including the availability of various products, faster delivery, simpler return policies, and free shipping. Furthermore, the trade-related agreement among countries is boosting the market’s growth.

The process of enclosing or covering finished food items for delivery, storage, sale, and end-use is known as packaging. Rigid packaging has become increasingly relevant in the food and beverage industry because it extends the shelf life of packaged foods. Bottles, cans, ampules, aerosol containers, aluminum bottles, and jars are examples of rigid packaging containers. As compared to other forms of packaging, rigid plastic packaging containers provide distinct advantages such as high impact strength, stiffness, and barrier properties, all of which have contributed to the growth of the rigid plastic packaging medium market in recent years.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-740

Free Sample Copy of Research Report Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

Global Rigid Food Packaging Market: Key Players

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Group

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company

DS Smith Plc.

Holmen AB

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Berry Plastics Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Global Rigid Food Packaging Market: Segments

Plastic segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Rigid Food Packaging market is segmented by material into Plastic, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, and Bioplastic. Plastic segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Plastic’s advantages, such as high strength and stability, have made it a common material for rigid packaging. Furthermore, it can be shaped into a variety of shapes and sizes without sacrificing consistency. Aluminum, stainless steel, and tin are among the metals used. Aluminum is the most common metal used in rigid packaging. Metals are used to make a variety of packaging materials, including containers and cans. Because of their immense strength and toughness, metals are often used. It’s most widely used as a tertiary source of packaging, forming the outermost packaging layer that doesn’t come into direct contact with the product.

Food & beverages segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Rigid Food Packaging market is divided by application into Food & beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care, and Others. Over the forecast period, the Food & beverages segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Increased demand for packaged food as a result of shifting lifestyles is expected to be one of the segment’s key growth drivers. The booming beverage industry, which is driven by goods like liquor and energy drinks, is driving up demand for rigid packaging. Pharmaceutical packaging is done to protect drugs from being infected and to keep microbial growth at bay. Drugs with proper packaging have a longer shelf life. The demand for rigid packaging is expected to rise as spending on medicines and medical devices rises.

Download Free PDF Report [email protected] https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-740

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Storage Period and Surging Demand from End Users

The market for rigid packaging is expected to expand in response to rising demand for industrial bulk packaging across a variety of industries. The growing use of pails, drums, and kegs in bulk packaging is expected to drive rigid packaging market development. Furthermore, rigid intermediate bulk containers (RBCs) are gaining popularity in the packaging industry as a means of simplifying handling and transportation, resulting in market expansion.

Restraint

Competition from Local Manufacturers and High Costs Associated with Market

The use of rigid packaging is expected to be limited as the demand for flexible packaging materials grows. This aspect is expected to stifle the growth of the rigid packaging industry. Strict rules and regulations are expected to stifle demand growth due to increasing concerns about the use of single-use plastic and other grades of plastic in rigid packaging.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/rigid-food-packaging-market/740

Global Rigid Food Packaging Market report also contains analysis on:

Rigid Food Packaging Market Segments:

By Material Plastic Metal Paper & Paperboard Glass Bioplastic

By Application Food & beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal care Others



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-740

About us

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness. Details and in-depth content are available at www.fatposglobal.com

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USA

+1 (484) 775 0523

[email protected]

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Mail