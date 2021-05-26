Condensing Unit Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast – 2027

The condensing equipment market is segmented into air conditioners, refrigeration and heat pumps by function. The air conditioning segment is expected to dominate the condensing equipment market during the forecast period. It is also expected to be the fastest growing tangible segment due to the multiple utilities of air-cooled condensing units in various end-use areas such as hotels, schools, multi-store office buildings, and industrial facilities.

Condensing Unit market size is projected to reach US$ 22020 million by 2027, from US$ 20960 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2027.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• Emerson Electric Company

• Carrier Corporation

• Danfoss

• GEA Group

• Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration

• Voltas

• Bitzer

• Advansor

• Baltimore Aircoil Company

• Officine Mario Dorin

• SCM Frigo

Condensing Unit Breakdown Data by Type

• Air-cooled Condensing Unit

• Water-cooled Condensing Unit

• Evaporative Condensing Unit

Condensing Unit Breakdown Data by Application

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Transportation

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Condensing Unit industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Condensing Unit Market Report

1. What was the Condensing Unit Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Condensing Unit Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Condensing Unit Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Condensing Unit market.

• The market share of the global Condensing Unit market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Condensing Unit market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Condensing Unit market.

