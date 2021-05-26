COVID-19 Impact On Medical Pendant Market Size, Industry Analysis, Market Shares, Cost Structures and Forecasts to 2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the global medical pendant market in 2020. Medical pendants can play an important role in ensuring the protection and efficiency of patient workflows when conducting surgeries. These pendants provide a secure link to data and power networks, as well as a source of medical gases needed for operations. Furthermore, medical pendants provide a safe and adaptable medium for medical accessories and equipment. Due of these advantages, the demand for medical pendant systems is estimated to be a major driver of market growth in the coming years. Increased demand for more compact, lightweight, and space-saving devices, as well as efficient results achieved with advanced pendants, specifically in endoscopy, are expected to drive market growth in the analysis period. The COVID-19 emergency and global lockout have triggered almost all industry verticals, and all businesses are facing a difficult situation during the pandemic era. The novel coronavirus, on the other hand, has had a positive effect on the global medical pendant market development.

During this pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) is collaborating with governments and medical technologists to ensure a steady supply of medical devices and to expand production to meet demand. In addition, rising healthcare expenditures for advanced medical equipment and accessories to be used in routine surgeries are indirectly driving demand for medical pendant systems. During this crisis, these factors are expected to accelerate the growth of this market. Furthermore, numerous governments are constantly taking steps to assist the healthcare sector in the face of the pandemic.

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global medical pendant market is expected to rise significantly in 2020 and to maintain its steady growth over the analysis period. Medical pendant device manufacturers are being encouraged to develop advanced products and innovative designs as a result of technological advances and developments. Surgiris, for example, has developed a groundbreaking medical pendant device with electromagnetic breaks to provide safer, simpler, and easier-to-use devices. This pendant does not require any compressed air networks, such as pneumatic breaks, and is both maintenance-free and less costly to repair. This factor is anticipated to generate huge growth opportunities in the global market during the analysis period.

