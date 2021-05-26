Teleradiology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Teleradiology Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 22% during 2021-2027. With the coronavirus outbreak worldwide, the demand for remote radiation services is suddenly increasing. The growth of this market is primarily due to a growing elderly population and increased prevalence of related diseases, increased adoption of cloud-based solutions, and a lack of remote radiology and skilled radiologists.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Products and Services
- Teleradiology Services
- Software
- PACS
- RIS
By Imaging Technique
- CT
- MRI
- Ultrasound
- X-ray
- Mammography
- Nuclear Imaging
- Fluoroscopy
By End Users
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Imaging Center and Laboratories
- Long tem care centers, nursing homes, assisted living facilities.
- Others
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Teleradiology Market.
- The market share of the global Teleradiology Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Teleradiology Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Teleradiology Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Teleradiology industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Teleradiology Market Report
- What was the Teleradiology Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Teleradiology Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Teleradiology Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
