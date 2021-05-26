Global Video Interview Software Market: Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

The global video interview software market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the global video interview software market is the expansion of large enterprises across the globe and the rising enterprise shift towards digital hiring. Besides, the presence of the key players continuously innovating novel technologies also enhances market growth. Players such as Modern Hire, EasyHire.me, Recrumatic Ltd., Spark Hire, Inc., and Jobvite, Inc. among others substantially contribute to the market growth. For instance, Amazon and Google have canceled most offline interviews and establish digital interview portals and other digital services to connect with recruiters, complete necessary documents, and take part in interviews via digital platforms.
Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 has also positively influenced the growth of the global video interview software market. As the city lockdowns have pushed workplaces across the globe to close in-person interviews and shifted to hiring remotely, thereby, this has positively influenced the growth of the global video interview software market during the forecast period. As some companies are shifting to permanent remote work, the offline interview may no longer be carried out for some candidates, which leads to the increasing use of video interviewing tools. Hence, this contributes to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2020-2027
- Base year- 2020
- Forecast period- 2021-2027
- Segment Covered- By Type and Application
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Modern Hire, EasyHire.me, Recrumatic Ltd., Spark Hire, Inc., and Jobvite, Inc. among others
Global Video Interview Software Market – Segmentation
By Type
- Pre-Recorded Interviewing Software
- Live Video Interviewing Software
By Application
- BFSI
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Healthcare
- Government
- Aerospace and Defense
- Others
Global Video Interview Software Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
