Viscosupplementation System Market Share: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global viscosupplementation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.6% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key factors that driving market growth include the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis across the globe coupled with the rising demand for viscosupplementation. For instance, according to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention estimation of 1 in 4 (or 54.4 million), Although there are more than 100 types of arthritis, osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common, affecting 32.5 million adults in the US. Adults in the US suffer from arthritis, with the number expected to rise to 78 million by 2040. Further, improvement in healthcare infrastructure and providence of medical assistance also drive the market. For instance, according to Commonwealth Fund, in 2018, almost 92% of the population got medical insurance coverage in the US and almost 55% population was covered under Employer-sponsored health insurance.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/viscosupplementation-market

Moreover, significant advancement in the viscosupplementation by the major players in the market also propel the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2019, OrthogenRx introduced TriVisc, a sodium hyaluronate for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis in a three-injection regimen in the US. TriVisc is the least expensive in terms of price and this launch will be allowing OrthogenRx to stay the course in providing healthcare practitioners and patients with reasonable and reliable pricing for all goods.

A Full Report of Global Viscosupplementation System Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/viscosupplementation-market

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Viscosupplementation Market Report Segment

By Product

Single-Injection

Three-Injection

Five-Injection

By Application

Knee

Hip

Ankle

Others

Global Viscosupplementation Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/viscosupplementation-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404