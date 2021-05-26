Global Ylang-Ylang Oil Market May Set New Growth Story, Future Trends, Forecast to 2027

The global Ylang-Ylang oil market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the global Ylang-Ylang oil market is the rising trends of aromatherapy for various purposes such as relaxation and treatment of various disorders. Aromatherapy is extensively preferred for the treatment of various disorders such as insomnia, pain management, skin & hair care, cold & cough, relaxation, and many others which further improves the health and wellbeing of the individual. It also possesses various benefits such as antibacterial, antiviral, antidepressant, stimulating, detoxifying, among others which are likely to accelerate the demand for aromatherapy across the globe, thereby, driving the growth of the ylang-ylang oil market during the forecast period.

Another major aspect that drives the growth of the ylang-ylang oil market is the rapidly changing and quickening pace of life of people across the globe. The current lifestyle and hectic work life have increased the stress levels among individuals; owing to which it has encouraged the customer base to opt for aromatherapy for relaxation and as a stress buster. Besides, urbanization is leading to a modern lifestyle which has urged individuals to adopt such products for wellness. Hence, these aforementioned factors are some driving factors that accelerate the growth of the Ylang-Ylang oil market during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Application and Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Biolandes SAS, doTerra International Inc., Farotti Essenze, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Plant Therapy Inc., Soulflower Co. Ltd., Sydney Essential Oils Co., and The Lebermuth Co. Inc. among others

Global Ylang-Ylang Oil Market – Segmentation

By Application

Food & Beverages

Medical

Personal Care

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline Channels

Online Channels

Global Ylang-Ylang Oil Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

