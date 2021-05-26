Global FPD Photomask Market Share 2021: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global FPD Photomask market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The global FPD Photomask market is segmented on the basis of product type, device type, and applications. The product type segment of the market includes quartz base photomask, soda lime base photomask, and film photomask. The film photomask segment of the market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The device type segment of the market includes smartphones & tablets, monitors & PCs, and others. The smartphones & tablets segment of the market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Whereas, the applications segment of the market includes liquid crystal displays (LCD), organic LED (OLED), the plasma display panel (PDP), and others. The LCD segment of the market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The key aspect that drives the segmental growth of the global FPD Photomask market includes the growth in the smart devices market such as smartphones & tablets, monitors & PCs, and others. Growing smartphones & tablets across the globe is the major driving factor for the global FPD photomask market during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type, Device Type, and Application

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Canon Inc., Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Hoya Corp., Lasertec Corp., LG Innotek, Nikon Corp., Photronics Inc., SK Electronics Co., Ltd., Taiwan Mask Corp., and Toppan Photomasks Inc. among others

Global FPD Photomask Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Quartz Base Photomask

Soda Lime Base Photomask

Film Photomask

By Device Type

Smartphones & Tablets

Monitors & PCs

Others

By Application

Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD)

Organic LED (OLED)

Plasma Display Panel (PDP)

Other

Global FPD Photomask Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

