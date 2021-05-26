Global FPD Photomask Market Share 2021: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global FPD Photomask market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The global FPD Photomask market is segmented on the basis of product type, device type, and applications. The product type segment of the market includes quartz base photomask, soda lime base photomask, and film photomask. The film photomask segment of the market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The device type segment of the market includes smartphones & tablets, monitors & PCs, and others. The smartphones & tablets segment of the market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.
Whereas, the applications segment of the market includes liquid crystal displays (LCD), organic LED (OLED), the plasma display panel (PDP), and others. The LCD segment of the market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The key aspect that drives the segmental growth of the global FPD Photomask market includes the growth in the smart devices market such as smartphones & tablets, monitors & PCs, and others. Growing smartphones & tablets across the globe is the major driving factor for the global FPD photomask market during the forecast period.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Product Type, Device Type, and Application
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Canon Inc., Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Hoya Corp., Lasertec Corp., LG Innotek, Nikon Corp., Photronics Inc., SK Electronics Co., Ltd., Taiwan Mask Corp., and Toppan Photomasks Inc. among others
Global FPD Photomask Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Quartz Base Photomask
- Soda Lime Base Photomask
- Film Photomask
By Device Type
- Smartphones & Tablets
- Monitors & PCs
- Others
By Application
- Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD)
- Organic LED (OLED)
- Plasma Display Panel (PDP)
- Other
Global FPD Photomask Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
